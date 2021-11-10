10.11.2021 15:33:36
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Ahold Delhaize auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 31 Euro belassen. Analyst Borja Olcese rechnet laut einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie mit positiven Impulsen vom anstehenden Kapitalmarkttag der Supermarktkette./ajx/zb
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.11.2021 / 14:17 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.11.2021 / 14:18 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
31,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
29,57 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
4,85%
|Rating update:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
29,55 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4,91%
|Analyst Name::
Borja Olcese
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)mehr Analysen
|15:33
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:31
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:13
|Ahold Delhaize Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|11:02
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:40
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15:33
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:31
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:13
|Ahold Delhaize Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|11:02
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:40
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.08.21
|Ahold Delhaize Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|11.08.21
|Ahold Delhaize Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.07.21
|Ahold Delhaize Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.07.21
|Ahold Delhaize Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.05.21
|Ahold Delhaize buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:13
|Ahold Delhaize Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|17.02.21
|Ahold Delhaize Hold
|UBS AG
|12.10.20
|Ahold Delhaize Hold
|UBS AG
|06.08.20
|Ahold Delhaize Hold
|UBS AG
|19.05.20
|Ahold Delhaize Hold
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15:33
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:31
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:02
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:40
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:34
|Ahold Delhaize Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
|29,55
|5,18%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|15:34
|Aurubis Buy
|Baader Bank
|15:33
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15:16
|DEUTZ Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|14:28
|Medios Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14:16
|Telefonica Deutschland Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14:14
|Schaeffler Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|14:12
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|UBS AG
|14:09
|WPP 2012 Buy
|UBS AG
|14:07
|GEA Buy
|UBS AG
|14:06
|WACKER CHEMIE Buy
|UBS AG
|14:04
|Symrise Buy
|UBS AG
|14:00
|Nokia Buy
|UBS AG
|13:17
|Allianz Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:46
|Bayer Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|12:43
|E.ON Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|12:41
|Givaudan Buy
|UBS AG
|12:41
|RELX Neutral
|UBS AG
|12:41
|Reckitt Benckiser Buy
|UBS AG
|12:40
|ABB Buy
|UBS AG
|12:40
|Deutsche Post Buy
|UBS AG
|12:39
|Air Liquide Buy
|UBS AG
|12:37
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|UBS AG
|12:37
|Valeo Buy
|UBS AG
|12:36
|Orsted Neutral
|UBS AG
|12:36
|PUMA Buy
|UBS AG
|12:24
|voestalpine add
|Baader Bank
|12:12
|Rosenbauer add
|Baader Bank
|11:37
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:31
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:26
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Buy
|UBS AG
|11:23
|Allianz Buy
|UBS AG
|11:22
|Euronext NV Buy
|UBS AG
|11:21
|1&1 Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:21
|United Internet Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:21
|E.ON Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:14
|SYNLAB Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|11:14
|Allianz Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|11:14
|E.ON Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11:13
|Ströer Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11:13
|Ahold Delhaize Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|11:12
|Infineon Buy
|UBS AG
|11:11
|adidas Buy
|UBS AG
|11:05
|Siemens Energy Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:04
|Continental Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:04
|SYNLAB Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:02
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:01
|Delivery Hero Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:55
|TAG Immobilien Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:51
|ABOUT YOU Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:51
|Schaeffler Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG