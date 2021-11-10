10.11.2021 15:33:36

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Ahold Delhaize auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 31 Euro belassen. Analyst Borja Olcese rechnet laut einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie mit positiven Impulsen vom anstehenden Kapitalmarkttag der Supermarktkette./ajx/zb

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.11.2021 / 14:17 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.11.2021 / 14:18 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
31,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
29,57 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
4,85%
Rating update:
Neutral 		Kurs aktuell:
29,55 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4,91%
Analyst Name::
Borja Olcese 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)mehr Analysen

15:33 Ahold Delhaize Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11:31 Ahold Delhaize Neutral UBS AG
11:13 Ahold Delhaize Verkaufen DZ BANK
11:02 Ahold Delhaize Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09:40 Ahold Delhaize Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) 29,55 5,18% Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

15:34 Aurubis Buy Baader Bank
15:33 Ahold Delhaize Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15:16 DEUTZ Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
14:28 Medios Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
14:16 Telefonica Deutschland Outperform Credit Suisse Group
14:14 Schaeffler Kaufen DZ BANK
14:12 Akzo Nobel Neutral UBS AG
14:09 WPP 2012 Buy UBS AG
14:07 GEA Buy UBS AG
14:06 WACKER CHEMIE Buy UBS AG
14:04 Symrise Buy UBS AG
14:00 Nokia Buy UBS AG
13:17 Allianz Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
12:46 Bayer Kaufen DZ BANK
12:43 E.ON Kaufen DZ BANK
12:41 Givaudan Buy UBS AG
12:41 RELX Neutral UBS AG
12:41 Reckitt Benckiser Buy UBS AG
12:40 ABB Buy UBS AG
12:40 Deutsche Post Buy UBS AG
12:39 Air Liquide Buy UBS AG
12:37 GlaxoSmithKline Neutral UBS AG
12:37 Valeo Buy UBS AG
12:36 Orsted Neutral UBS AG
12:36 PUMA Buy UBS AG
12:24 voestalpine add Baader Bank
12:12 Rosenbauer add Baader Bank
11:37 Vodafone Group Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
11:31 Ahold Delhaize Neutral UBS AG
11:26 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Buy UBS AG
11:23 Allianz Buy UBS AG
11:22 Euronext NV Buy UBS AG
11:21 1&1 Neutral UBS AG
11:21 United Internet Neutral UBS AG
11:21 E.ON Neutral UBS AG
11:14 SYNLAB Equal Weight Barclays Capital
11:14 Allianz Kaufen DZ BANK
11:14 E.ON Overweight Barclays Capital
11:13 Ströer Overweight Barclays Capital
11:13 Ahold Delhaize Verkaufen DZ BANK
11:12 Infineon Buy UBS AG
11:11 adidas Buy UBS AG
11:05 Siemens Energy Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:04 Continental Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:04 SYNLAB Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:02 Ahold Delhaize Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:01 Delivery Hero Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10:55 TAG Immobilien Hold Deutsche Bank AG
10:51 ABOUT YOU Buy Deutsche Bank AG
10:51 Schaeffler Hold Deutsche Bank AG
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen