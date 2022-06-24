AIXTRON SE Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Aixtron nach einer Investorenveranstaltung auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 35 Euro belassen. Das Management des Spezialanlagenbauers habe sich optimistisch gegeben, schrieb Analystin Olivia Honychurch in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Aixtron bleibt daher einer ihrer "Top Picks" im Sektor./ajx/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.06.2022 / 15:16 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.06.2022 / 19:05 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
AIXTRON SE
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
35,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
23,62 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
48,18%
|Rating update:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
23,58 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
48,43%
|Analyst Name::
Olivia Honychurch
|KGV*:
-
