24.06.2022 13:39:10

AIXTRON SE Buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Aixtron nach einer Investorenveranstaltung auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 35 Euro belassen. Das Management des Spezialanlagenbauers habe sich optimistisch gegeben, schrieb Analystin Olivia Honychurch in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Aixtron bleibt daher einer ihrer "Top Picks" im Sektor./ajx/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.06.2022 / 15:16 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.06.2022 / 19:05 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: AIXTRON SE Buy
Unternehmen:
AIXTRON SE 		Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc. 		Kursziel:
35,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
23,62 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
48,18%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
23,58 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
48,43%
Analyst Name::
Olivia Honychurch 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

