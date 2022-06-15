ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Akzo Nobel auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 100 Euro belassen. Der Lackehersteller habe gewarnt, dass das operative Ergebnis (Ebit) im zweiten Quartal rund ein Viertel unter der Konsensschätzung liegen könnte, schrieb Analyst Geoff Haire in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden ersten Reaktion. Die Volumina sollten sich aber zum Quartalsende hin erholen und die Preissetzungsmacht stark bleiben. In der zweiten Jahreshälfte erwartet Haire eine Trendwende beim Ebit. Dazu werde die Aktie mit einem Abschlag zur US-Konkurrenz gehandelt./gl/edh



