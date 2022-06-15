15.06.2022 12:48:49

Akzo Nobel Buy

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Akzo Nobel auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 100 Euro belassen. Der Lackehersteller habe gewarnt, dass das operative Ergebnis (Ebit) im zweiten Quartal rund ein Viertel unter der Konsensschätzung liegen könnte, schrieb Analyst Geoff Haire in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden ersten Reaktion. Die Volumina sollten sich aber zum Quartalsende hin erholen und die Preissetzungsmacht stark bleiben. In der zweiten Jahreshälfte erwartet Haire eine Trendwende beim Ebit. Dazu werde die Aktie mit einem Abschlag zur US-Konkurrenz gehandelt./gl/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.06.2022 / 12:23 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.06.2022 / 12:23 / GMT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel N.V. Buy
Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V. 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
100,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
- 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
Geoff Haire 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

12:48 Akzo Nobel Buy UBS AG
09:39 Akzo Nobel Hold Deutsche Bank AG
08:14 Akzo Nobel Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:33 Akzo Nobel Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.06.22 Akzo Nobel Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Aktien in diesem Artikel

