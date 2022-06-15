Akzo Nobel Buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Akzo Nobel auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 100 Euro belassen. Der Lackehersteller habe gewarnt, dass das operative Ergebnis (Ebit) im zweiten Quartal rund ein Viertel unter der Konsensschätzung liegen könnte, schrieb Analyst Geoff Haire in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden ersten Reaktion. Die Volumina sollten sich aber zum Quartalsende hin erholen und die Preissetzungsmacht stark bleiben. In der zweiten Jahreshälfte erwartet Haire eine Trendwende beim Ebit. Dazu werde die Aktie mit einem Abschlag zur US-Konkurrenz gehandelt./gl/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.06.2022 / 12:23 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.06.2022 / 12:23 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel N.V. Buy
|Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
100,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
-
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating update:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name::
Geoff Haire
|KGV*:
-
