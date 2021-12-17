Akzo Nobel Conviction Buy List
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Akzo Nobel von 126 auf 135 Euro angehoben und die Aktie auf der "Conviction Buy List" belassen. Analystin Georgina Fraser passte in einem am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenausblick ihre Schätzungen an die aktuellen Marktbedingungen an und verschob den Bewertungshorizont für die Werte in die Zukunft. Akzo und Covestro sind ihre beiden Top-Empfehlungen auf der Liste besonders überzeugender Anlagemöglichkeiten./tih/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.12.2021 / 19:30 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel N.V. Conviction Buy List
|Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
135,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Conviction Buy List
|Kurs*:
-
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating update:
Conviction Buy List
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name::
Georgina Fraser
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Akzo Nobel N.V.mehr Nachrichten
|
21.10.21
|ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS senkt Ziel für Akzo Nobel auf 93 Euro - 'Neutral' (dpa-AFX)
|
07.09.21
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman senkt Ziel für Akzo Nobel auf 133 Euro - 'Conv. Buy List' (dpa-AFX)
|
21.07.21
|Akzo Nobel legt deutlich zu - Aktie unter Druck (dpa-AFX)
|
21.07.21
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman belässt Akzo Nobel auf 'Conviction Buy List' (dpa-AFX)
|
19.01.21
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Deutsche Bank senkt Akzo Nobel auf 'Hold' und Ziel auf 96 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
21.10.20
|WDH/ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Akzo Nobel auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 90 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
21.10.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Akzo Nobel auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 90 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
21.10.20
|Akzo Nobel steigert Betriebsergebnis dank Kostensenkungen deutlich - Aktie dennoch schwächer (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.mehr Analysen
|07:41
|Akzo Nobel Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.12.21
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.12.21
|Akzo Nobel Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.11.21
|Akzo Nobel Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.11.21
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|UBS AG
|07:41
|Akzo Nobel Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.12.21
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.12.21
|Akzo Nobel Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.11.21
|Akzo Nobel Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.11.21
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|UBS AG
|07:41
|Akzo Nobel Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.12.21
|Akzo Nobel Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.11.21
|Akzo Nobel Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|21.10.21
|Akzo Nobel Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|20.10.21
|Akzo Nobel Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.10.21
|Akzo Nobel Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.10.21
|Akzo Nobel Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.07.20
|Akzo Nobel Reduce
|Baader Bank
|14.07.20
|Akzo Nobel Reduce
|Baader Bank
|21.02.20
|Akzo Nobel Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.12.21
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.11.21
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|UBS AG
|21.10.21
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.10.21
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.10.21
|Akzo Nobel Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|07:47
|Siemens Healthineers Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07:45
|METRO Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07:42
|Clariant Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:41
|Akzo Nobel Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:41
|Givaudan Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:40
|Air Liquide Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:39
|LANXESS Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:39
|Symrise Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:38
|Covestro Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:37
|BASF Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:37
|Evonik Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.12.21
|Beiersdorf Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.12.21
|adidas Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.12.21
|METRO Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.12.21
|Airbus Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|16.12.21
|BioNTech Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
|16.12.21
|Instone Real Estate Group Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|16.12.21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|16.12.21
|Ceconomy St. Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|16.12.21
|Aroundtown Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|16.12.21
|RATIONAL Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|16.12.21
|Novartis Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.12.21
|Siemens Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.12.21
|RWE Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.12.21
|LANXESS Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.12.21
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.12.21
|Deutsche Telekom Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.12.21
|Delivery Hero Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.12.21
|Assicurazioni Generali Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|16.12.21
|Inditex Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|16.12.21
|boohoo.com Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.12.21
|boohoo.com Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.12.21
|Novartis Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.12.21
|PATRIZIA Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|16.12.21
|EVOTEC Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.12.21
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.12.21
|Inditex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.12.21
|Roche Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.12.21
|Novartis Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.12.21
|METRO Hold
|Warburg Research
|16.12.21
|Südzucker Hold
|Warburg Research
|16.12.21
|Novartis Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.12.21
|Assicurazioni Generali Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.12.21
|UniCredit Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.12.21
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.12.21
|Reckitt Benckiser Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.12.21
|Merck Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.12.21
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|16.12.21
|adidas Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.12.21
|HUGO BOSS Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.