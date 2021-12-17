17.12.2021 07:41:46

Akzo Nobel Conviction Buy List

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Akzo Nobel von 126 auf 135 Euro angehoben und die Aktie auf der "Conviction Buy List" belassen. Analystin Georgina Fraser passte in einem am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenausblick ihre Schätzungen an die aktuellen Marktbedingungen an und verschob den Bewertungshorizont für die Werte in die Zukunft. Akzo und Covestro sind ihre beiden Top-Empfehlungen auf der Liste besonders überzeugender Anlagemöglichkeiten./tih/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.12.2021 / 19:30 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel N.V. Conviction Buy List
Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V. 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
135,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Conviction Buy List		 Kurs*:
- 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
Conviction Buy List 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
Georgina Fraser 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Akzo Nobel N.V.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.mehr Analysen

07:41 Akzo Nobel Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.12.21 Akzo Nobel Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.12.21 Akzo Nobel Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.11.21 Akzo Nobel Outperform Bernstein Research
10.11.21 Akzo Nobel Neutral UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

07:47 Siemens Healthineers Equal Weight Barclays Capital
07:45 METRO Equal Weight Barclays Capital
07:42 Clariant Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:41 Akzo Nobel Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:41 Givaudan Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:40 Air Liquide Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:39 LANXESS Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:39 Symrise Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:38 Covestro Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:37 BASF Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:37 Evonik Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.12.21 Beiersdorf Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.12.21 adidas Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.12.21 METRO Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.12.21 Airbus Outperform Credit Suisse Group
16.12.21 BioNTech Equal-weight Morgan Stanley
16.12.21 Instone Real Estate Group Buy Kepler Cheuvreux
16.12.21 Grand City Properties Buy Kepler Cheuvreux
16.12.21 Ceconomy St. Buy Kepler Cheuvreux
16.12.21 Aroundtown Buy Kepler Cheuvreux
16.12.21 RATIONAL Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
16.12.21 Novartis Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.12.21 Siemens Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
16.12.21 RWE Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
16.12.21 LANXESS Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
16.12.21 flatexDEGIRO Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
16.12.21 Deutsche Telekom Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
16.12.21 Delivery Hero Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
16.12.21 Assicurazioni Generali Buy Kepler Cheuvreux
16.12.21 Inditex Buy Kepler Cheuvreux
16.12.21 boohoo.com Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
16.12.21 boohoo.com Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.12.21 Novartis Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.12.21 PATRIZIA Buy Kepler Cheuvreux
16.12.21 EVOTEC Outperform RBC Capital Markets
16.12.21 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.12.21 Inditex Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.12.21 Roche Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.12.21 Novartis Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.12.21 METRO Hold Warburg Research
16.12.21 Südzucker Hold Warburg Research
16.12.21 Novartis Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
16.12.21 Assicurazioni Generali Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
16.12.21 UniCredit Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
16.12.21 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.12.21 Reckitt Benckiser Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.12.21 Merck Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.12.21 Inditex Equal Weight Barclays Capital
16.12.21 adidas Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.12.21 HUGO BOSS Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen