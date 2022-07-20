Akzo Nobel Hold
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat Akzo Nobel nach Quartalszahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 77 Euro belassen. Das bereinigte operative Ergebnis (Ebit) des Farben- und Lackherstellers habe die Erwartungen verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Chris Counihan in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die ursprünglich für das zweite Halbjahr prognostizierte Entspannung bei den steigenden Rohstoffpreisen erwarte das Unternehmen nun erst zum Jahresende hin./gl/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.07.2022 / 02:08 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.07.2022 / 02:08 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel N.V. Hold
|Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
77,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
-
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating update:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name::
Chris Counihan
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Akzo Nobel N.V.mehr Nachrichten
|
14:32
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Akzo Nobel auf 'Hold' - Ziel 77 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
16.05.22
|ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS hebt Akzo Nobel auf 'Buy' und Ziel auf 100 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
21.04.22
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Akzo Nobel auf 'Hold' - Ziel 84 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
18.03.22
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt Akzo Nobel auf 'Hold' - Ziel bleibt 84 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
21.10.21
|ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS senkt Ziel für Akzo Nobel auf 93 Euro - 'Neutral' (dpa-AFX)
|
07.09.21
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman senkt Ziel für Akzo Nobel auf 133 Euro - 'Conv. Buy List' (dpa-AFX)
|
21.07.21
|Akzo Nobel legt deutlich zu - Aktie unter Druck (dpa-AFX)
|
21.07.21
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman belässt Akzo Nobel auf 'Conviction Buy List' (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.mehr Analysen
|14:27
|Akzo Nobel Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:51
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:42
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|UBS AG
|11:39
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.07.22
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|UBS AG
|14:27
|Akzo Nobel Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:51
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:42
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|UBS AG
|11:39
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.07.22
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|UBS AG
|12:42
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|UBS AG
|11:39
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.07.22
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|UBS AG
|13.07.22
|Akzo Nobel Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.07.22
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|UBS AG
|09.02.22
|Akzo Nobel Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.10.21
|Akzo Nobel Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.10.21
|Akzo Nobel Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.07.20
|Akzo Nobel Reduce
|Baader Bank
|14:27
|Akzo Nobel Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:51
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.07.22
|Akzo Nobel Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.06.22
|Akzo Nobel Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.06.22
|Akzo Nobel Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|14:25
|Netflix Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:23
|Novartis Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|13:19
|Evonik Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|13:16
|Covestro Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|13:04
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:03
|Novartis Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:02
|Roche Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:01
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:00
|Software Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:59
|TeamViewer Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:59
|Nemetschek Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:57
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:57
|SUSE Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:56
|Netflix Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:53
|Novartis Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:52
|Volvo AB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:52
|ASML NV Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:52
|Telefonica Deutschland Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:51
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:51
|Continental Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12:51
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:51
|Bilfinger Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:50
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:50
|Alstom Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:50
|Vossloh Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:45
|ASML NV Neutral
|UBS AG
|12:42
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|UBS AG
|12:38
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|UBS AG
|12:37
|Volkswagen Buy
|UBS AG
|12:36
|Unilever Sell
|UBS AG
|12:35
|E.ON Neutral
|UBS AG
|12:35
|Iberdrola Buy
|UBS AG
|12:34
|Enel Buy
|UBS AG
|12:33
|RWE Buy
|UBS AG
|12:10
|Jungheinrich Buy
|Warburg Research
|12:05
|Basler Buy
|Warburg Research
|12:01
|Vitesco Technologies Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|11:45
|Netflix Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:39
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:39
|ASML NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:37
|Continental Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:36
|Prosus Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:31
|Uniper Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:30
|RTL Buy
|UBS AG
|11:29
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Buy
|UBS AG
|11:29
|JCDecaux Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:29
|Ströer Buy
|UBS AG
|11:28
|BBVA Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:20
|Flutter Entertainment Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:14
|Brenntag Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.