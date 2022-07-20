NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat Akzo Nobel nach Quartalszahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 77 Euro belassen. Das bereinigte operative Ergebnis (Ebit) des Farben- und Lackherstellers habe die Erwartungen verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Chris Counihan in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die ursprünglich für das zweite Halbjahr prognostizierte Entspannung bei den steigenden Rohstoffpreisen erwarte das Unternehmen nun erst zum Jahresende hin./gl/la



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.07.2022 / 02:08 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.07.2022 / 02:08 / ET



