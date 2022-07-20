NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Akzo Nobel nach Quartalszahlen des Farben- und Lackherstellers auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 88 Euro belassen. Die bereinigte operative Ergebnisentwicklung (Ebit) habe die jüngst nach Aussagen zur Geschäftsentwicklung schon gesunkene Konsensschätzung moderat verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Chetan Udeshi am Mittwoch in einer ersten Reaktion. Die entsprechenden Schätzungen könnten nun noch etwas weiter sinken./gl/ag



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.07.2022 / 07:07 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.07.2022 / 07:07 / BST





Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.