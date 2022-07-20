20.07.2022 12:51:21

Akzo Nobel Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Akzo Nobel nach Quartalszahlen des Farben- und Lackherstellers auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 88 Euro belassen. Die bereinigte operative Ergebnisentwicklung (Ebit) habe die jüngst nach Aussagen zur Geschäftsentwicklung schon gesunkene Konsensschätzung moderat verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Chetan Udeshi am Mittwoch in einer ersten Reaktion. Die entsprechenden Schätzungen könnten nun noch etwas weiter sinken./gl/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.07.2022 / 07:07 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.07.2022 / 07:07 / BST


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel N.V. Neutral
Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V. 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
88,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
- 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
Neutral 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
Chetan Udeshi 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

14:27 Akzo Nobel Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
12:51 Akzo Nobel Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12:42 Akzo Nobel Buy UBS AG
11:39 Akzo Nobel Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
14.07.22 Akzo Nobel Buy UBS AG

