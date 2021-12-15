Aroundtown SA Buy
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Hauck & Aufhäuser hat die Bewertung der Papiere von Aroundtown nach einem Analystenwechsel beim Kursziel von 8,40 Euro mit "Buy" wieder aufgenommen. Analyst Philipp Sennewald begründete seine optimistische Einschätzung in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie mit dem gut planbaren Portfoliowachstum sowie einer starken Finanzbasis./tih/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.12.2021 / 08:14 / MEZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.12.2021 / 08:17 / MEZ
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Aroundtown SA Buy
|Unternehmen:
Aroundtown SA
|Analyst:
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|Kursziel:
8,40 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
5,32 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
57,84%
|Rating update:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
5,35 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
57,13%
|Analyst Name::
Philipp Sennewald
|KGV*:
-
