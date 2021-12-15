15.12.2021 08:51:21

Aroundtown SA Buy

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Hauck & Aufhäuser hat die Bewertung der Papiere von Aroundtown nach einem Analystenwechsel beim Kursziel von 8,40 Euro mit "Buy" wieder aufgenommen. Analyst Philipp Sennewald begründete seine optimistische Einschätzung in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie mit dem gut planbaren Portfoliowachstum sowie einer starken Finanzbasis./tih/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.12.2021 / 08:14 / MEZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.12.2021 / 08:17 / MEZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Aroundtown SA Buy
Unternehmen:
Aroundtown SA 		Analyst:
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA 		Kursziel:
8,40 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
5,32 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
57,84%
Rating update:
Hold 		Kurs aktuell:
5,35 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
57,13%
Analyst Name::
Philipp Sennewald 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Aroundtown SAmehr Nachrichten