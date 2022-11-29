29.11.2022 08:44:40

Aroundtown SA Buy

MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Baader Bank hat Aroundtown nach Neunmonatszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 4,80 Euro belassen. Der Immobilienkonzerns habe ein wenig schwächer als von ihm erwartet abgeschnitten, schrieb Analyst Andre Remke in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Jahresziele habe Aroundtown aber bestätigt./gl/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.11.2022 / 08:33 / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Aroundtown SA Buy
Unternehmen:
Aroundtown SA 		Analyst:
Baader Bank 		Kursziel:
4,80 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
2,49 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
92,77%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
2,47 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
94,17%
Analyst Name::
Andre Remke 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

