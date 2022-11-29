Aroundtown SA Buy
MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Baader Bank hat Aroundtown nach Neunmonatszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 4,80 Euro belassen. Der Immobilienkonzerns habe ein wenig schwächer als von ihm erwartet abgeschnitten, schrieb Analyst Andre Remke in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Jahresziele habe Aroundtown aber bestätigt./gl/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.11.2022 / 08:33 / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Aroundtown SA Buy
|Unternehmen:
Aroundtown SA
|Analyst:
Baader Bank
|Kursziel:
4,80 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
2,49 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
92,77%
|Rating update:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
2,47 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
94,17%
|Analyst Name::
Andre Remke
|KGV*:
-
