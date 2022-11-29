MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Baader Bank hat Aroundtown nach Neunmonatszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 4,80 Euro belassen. Der Immobilienkonzerns habe ein wenig schwächer als von ihm erwartet abgeschnitten, schrieb Analyst Andre Remke in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Jahresziele habe Aroundtown aber bestätigt./gl/ajx



