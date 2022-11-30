30.11.2022 10:53:44

Aroundtown SA Hold

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat Aroundtown auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 3 Euro belassen. Dass der Immobilienkonzern auf eine Rückzahlung einer Anleihe zum Termin im Januar verzichte, weil eine neue unbefristete Emission zu schlechteren Konditionen erfolgen könne und der Fokus auf Liquiditätserhalt liege, sei als negatives Signal für andere fortlaufende Anleihen und die Verschuldung zu sehen, schrieb Analyst Thomas Rothäusler in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./ajx/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.11.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.11.2022 / 06:59 / CET


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Aroundtown SA Hold
Unternehmen:
Aroundtown SA 		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG 		Kursziel:
3,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
2,30 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
30,38%
Rating update:
Hold 		Kurs aktuell:
2,29 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
31,23%
Analyst Name::
Thomas Rothäusler 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Aroundtown SAmehr Nachrichten