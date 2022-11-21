Aroundtown SA Underweight
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Aroundtown auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 2,70 Euro belassen. Analyst Paul May und seine Kollegen wagten in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie einen Ausblick auf das Jahr 2023 der europäischen Immobilienbranche. Nach einem sehr schwierigen Jahr für den Sektor bleibe die fundamentale Lage ungewiss. Aroundtown zählt zu seinen besonders negativen Empfehlungen. Das Unternehmen sei hoch verschuldet und müsse deutlich steigende Refinanzierungskosten in Kauf nehmen./tih/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.11.2022 / 16:38 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.11.2022 / 05:10 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
