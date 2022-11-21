21.11.2022 10:46:20

Aroundtown SA Underweight

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Aroundtown auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 2,70 Euro belassen. Analyst Paul May und seine Kollegen wagten in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie einen Ausblick auf das Jahr 2023 der europäischen Immobilienbranche. Nach einem sehr schwierigen Jahr für den Sektor bleibe die fundamentale Lage ungewiss. Aroundtown zählt zu seinen besonders negativen Empfehlungen. Das Unternehmen sei hoch verschuldet und müsse deutlich steigende Refinanzierungskosten in Kauf nehmen./tih/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.11.2022 / 16:38 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.11.2022 / 05:10 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Aroundtown SA Underweight
Unternehmen:
Aroundtown SA 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
2,70 €
Rating jetzt:
Underweight		 Kurs*:
2,42 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
11,48%
Rating update:
Underweight 		Kurs aktuell:
2,41 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12,03%
Analyst Name::
Paul May 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Aroundtown SAmehr Nachrichten