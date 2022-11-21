LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Aroundtown auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 2,70 Euro belassen. Analyst Paul May und seine Kollegen wagten in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie einen Ausblick auf das Jahr 2023 der europäischen Immobilienbranche. Nach einem sehr schwierigen Jahr für den Sektor bleibe die fundamentale Lage ungewiss. Aroundtown zählt zu seinen besonders negativen Empfehlungen. Das Unternehmen sei hoch verschuldet und müsse deutlich steigende Refinanzierungskosten in Kauf nehmen./tih/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.11.2022 / 16:38 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.11.2022 / 05:10 / GMT



