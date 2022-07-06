06.07.2022 09:03:24

BP Buy

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für BP von 450 auf 472 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Öl- und Gaskonzerne seien dank der massiven Preissteigerungen beider Rohstoffe eine Cashflow-Lawine, titelte Analyst James Hubbard in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Der Experte schraubte seine Öl- und Gaspreis-Prognosen für die Jahre 2022 und 2023 deutlich nach oben./edh/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.07.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.07.2022 / 06:45 / CET


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: BP plc (British Petrol) Buy
Unternehmen:
BP plc (British Petrol) 		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG 		Kursziel:
4,72 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
3,87 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
22,09%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
3,81 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
24,03%
Analyst Name::
James Hubbard 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

