FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für BP von 450 auf 472 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Öl- und Gaskonzerne seien dank der massiven Preissteigerungen beider Rohstoffe eine Cashflow-Lawine, titelte Analyst James Hubbard in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Der Experte schraubte seine Öl- und Gaspreis-Prognosen für die Jahre 2022 und 2023 deutlich nach oben./edh/gl



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.07.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.07.2022 / 06:45 / CET





