BP Buy
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für BP von 450 auf 472 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Öl- und Gaskonzerne seien dank der massiven Preissteigerungen beider Rohstoffe eine Cashflow-Lawine, titelte Analyst James Hubbard in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Der Experte schraubte seine Öl- und Gaspreis-Prognosen für die Jahre 2022 und 2023 deutlich nach oben./edh/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.07.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.07.2022 / 06:45 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: BP plc (British Petrol) Buy
|Unternehmen:
BP plc (British Petrol)
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
4,72 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
3,87 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
22,09%
|Rating update:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
3,81 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
24,03%
|Analyst Name::
James Hubbard
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Nachrichten
|
08:00
|DGAP-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
04.07.22
|DGAP-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
01.07.22
|DGAP-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
01.07.22
|DGAP-DD: BP p.l.c. english (EQS Group)
|
01.07.22
|DGAP-NVR: BP p.l.c.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
30.06.22
|DGAP-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
30.06.22
|BP Capital Markets : Annual Financial Report (Investegate)
|
30.06.22
|Dow Jones Newswires: BP to assist with travel expenses for U.S. employees following abortion ruling (MarketWatch)