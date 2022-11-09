NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für BP nach Quartalszahlen aus der Branche auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 490 Pence belassen. Die großen Öl- und Gaskonzerne hätten das siebte Quartal in Folge die Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Giacomo Romeo in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Das sei die längste diesbezügliche Phase seit 2010. Shell, Repsol, Equinor und OMV hätten höhere Ausschüttungen angekündigt. Für BP erhöhte Romeo die Schätzungen für das Nettoergebnis 2022 bis 2024 im Schnitt um drei Prozent./bek/gl



