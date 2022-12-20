NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für BP von 490 auf 500 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Für das kommende Jahr rechnet Analyst Giacomo Romeo laut einem am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenausblick mit höheren Öl-, aber tieferen Gaspreisen als bisher. Die Bewertungen der großen Ölkonzerne unterschätzten weiter das Potenzial für die freien Barmittelzuflüsse. Romeos bevorzugte Werte bleiben allerdings Shell und Repsol. Ansonsten empfiehlt er auch Totalenergies, Galp, Eni und OMV mit "Buy"./gl/ck



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.12.2022 / 15:58 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.12.2022 / 19:00 / ET





Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.