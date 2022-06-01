01.06.2022 14:49:17

BP Outperform

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für BP auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 450 Pence belassen. Die Aktie des Ölkonzerns zähle ebenso wie die von Shell weiter zu den "Global Energy Best Ideas", schrieb Analyst Biraj Borkhataria in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie zur weltweiten Energiebranche. BP wurde im März 2022 in die Liste aufgenommen./ck/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.06.2022 / 05:39 / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.06.2022 / 05:39 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: BP plc (British Petrol) Outperform
Unternehmen:
BP plc (British Petrol) 		Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets 		Kursziel:
4,50 £
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
4,36 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
3,31%
Rating update:
Outperform 		Kurs aktuell:
4,31 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4,34%
Analyst Name::
Biraj Borkhataria 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Nachrichten