NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für BP auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 450 Pence belassen. Die Aktie des Ölkonzerns zähle ebenso wie die von Shell weiter zu den "Global Energy Best Ideas", schrieb Analyst Biraj Borkhataria in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie zur weltweiten Energiebranche. BP wurde im März 2022 in die Liste aufgenommen./ck/la



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.06.2022 / 05:39 / EDT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.06.2022 / 05:39 / EDT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.