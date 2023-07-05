BP Outperform
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für BP vor der Berichtssaison zum zweiten Quartal von 650 auf 550 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Nach einer Ausnahmezeit für die großen Öl- und Energiekonzerne sei die Gewinndynamik negativer geworden, schrieb Analyst Biraj Borkhataria in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Im zweiten Quartal sollten die Ergebnisse nochmals moderater ausfallen. Gesunde Bilanzen untermauerten aber die Rückflüsse an die Aktionäre./tih/mf
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.07.2023 / 17:38 / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.07.2023 / 00:45 / EDT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: BP plc (British Petrol) Outperform
|
Unternehmen:
BP plc (British Petrol)
|
Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|
Kursziel:
5,50 £
|
Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|
Kurs*:
5,49 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|
Rating update:
Outperform
|
Kurs aktuell:
4,67 £
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name::
Biraj Borkhataria
|
KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Nachrichten
|
04.07.23
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
03.07.23
|EQS-NVR: BP p.l.c.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
03.07.23
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
30.06.23
|EQS-DD: BP p.l.c.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them (EQS Group)
|
29.06.23
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
28.06.23
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
27.06.23
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)