NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für BP vor der Berichtssaison zum zweiten Quartal von 650 auf 550 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Nach einer Ausnahmezeit für die großen Öl- und Energiekonzerne sei die Gewinndynamik negativer geworden, schrieb Analyst Biraj Borkhataria in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Im zweiten Quartal sollten die Ergebnisse nochmals moderater ausfallen. Gesunde Bilanzen untermauerten aber die Rückflüsse an die Aktionäre./tih/mf



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.07.2023 / 17:38 / EDT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.07.2023 / 00:45 / EDT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.