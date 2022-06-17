NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat Continental auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 105 Euro belassen. Laut Berichten des "Manager Magazin" kooperiere der Autozulieferer und Reifenhersteller Continental bei den Untersuchungen über eine mögliche Verwicklung in den Diesel-Skandal von Volkswagen mit den Ermittlungsbehörden, schrieb Analyst Sascha Gommel in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Vitesco, die frühere Antriebssparte des Continental-Konzerns, fordere indes im Falle von Geldbußen deren zumindest teilweise Übernahme durch den ehemaligen Mutterkonzern./gl/mis



