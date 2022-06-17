17.06.2022 10:35:14

Continental Buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat Continental auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 105 Euro belassen. Laut Berichten des "Manager Magazin" kooperiere der Autozulieferer und Reifenhersteller Continental bei den Untersuchungen über eine mögliche Verwicklung in den Diesel-Skandal von Volkswagen mit den Ermittlungsbehörden, schrieb Analyst Sascha Gommel in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Vitesco, die frühere Antriebssparte des Continental-Konzerns, fordere indes im Falle von Geldbußen deren zumindest teilweise Übernahme durch den ehemaligen Mutterkonzern./gl/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.06.2022 / 17:31 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.06.2022 / 17:31 / ET


Zusammenfassung: Continental AG Buy
Unternehmen:
Continental AG 		Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc. 		Kursziel:
105,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
69,30 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
51,52%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
69,06 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
52,04%
Analyst Name::
Sascha Gommel 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Continental AG 69,36 1,29% Continental AG

