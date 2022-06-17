Continental Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat Continental auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 105 Euro belassen. Laut Berichten des "Manager Magazin" kooperiere der Autozulieferer und Reifenhersteller Continental bei den Untersuchungen über eine mögliche Verwicklung in den Diesel-Skandal von Volkswagen mit den Ermittlungsbehörden, schrieb Analyst Sascha Gommel in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Vitesco, die frühere Antriebssparte des Continental-Konzerns, fordere indes im Falle von Geldbußen deren zumindest teilweise Übernahme durch den ehemaligen Mutterkonzern./gl/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.06.2022 / 17:31 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.06.2022 / 17:31 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Continental AG Buy
|Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
105,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
69,30 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
51,52%
|Rating update:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
69,06 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
52,04%
|Analyst Name::
Sascha Gommel
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Continental AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Continental AGmehr Analysen
|10:35
|Continental Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.06.22
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|09.06.22
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.06.22
|Continental Halten
|DZ BANK
|17.05.22
|Continental Buy
|UBS AG
|10:35
|Continental Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.06.22
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|09.06.22
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.06.22
|Continental Halten
|DZ BANK
|17.05.22
|Continental Buy
|UBS AG
|10:35
|Continental Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.06.22
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|17.05.22
|Continental Buy
|UBS AG
|11.05.22
|Continental Buy
|UBS AG
|22.04.22
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|17.05.22
|Continental Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.05.22
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.05.22
|Continental Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11.05.22
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.04.22
|Continental Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.06.22
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.06.22
|Continental Halten
|DZ BANK
|16.05.22
|Continental Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.05.22
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.22
|Continental Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Continental AG
|69,36
|1,29%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|11:49
|HelloFresh Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
|11:49
|Just Eat Takeaway.com Overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|11:48
|ASOS Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
|10:37
|Akzo Nobel Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:35
|Continental Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:35
|Vitesco Technologies Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:22
|Diageo Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:14
|Tesco Buy
|UBS AG
|10:08
|HSBC Holdings Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:08
|ASOS Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:07
|BAT Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:07
|Nokia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:47
|freenet Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|09:46
|Bertrandt Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|09:25
|Fraport Buy
|Warburg Research
|09:06
|Knorr-Bremse Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09:00
|Zurich Insurance Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:00
|Assicurazioni Generali Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:00
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:59
|Prudential Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:58
|Tesco Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:45
|Diageo Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08:34
|Diageo Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:27
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:26
|Hapag-Lloyd Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:25
|Deutsche Post Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:23
|Diageo Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|07:21
|Volvo AB Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:20
|Nestlé Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06:31
|E.ON Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.06.22
|Airbus Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.06.22
|Beiersdorf Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|16.06.22
|ASOS Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.06.22
|Prosus Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.06.22
|Roche Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.06.22
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.06.22
|Knorr-Bremse Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|16.06.22
|Clariant Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.06.22
|Novo Nordisk Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.06.22
|Fraport Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.06.22
|VINCI Buy
|UBS AG
|16.06.22
|CTS Eventim Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.06.22
|Südzucker Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.06.22
|LEG Immobilien Buy
|Warburg Research
|16.06.22
|WACKER CHEMIE Buy
|Warburg Research
|16.06.22
|Swiss Re Sell
|UBS AG
|16.06.22
|Hannover Rück Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.06.22
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Buy
|UBS AG
|16.06.22
|Philips Sell
|UBS AG
|16.06.22
|ASOS Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.