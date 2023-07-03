Continental Hold
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Continental auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 72 Euro belassen. Analyst Himanshu Agarwal veröffentlichte in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie seine Schätzungen für das zweite Quartal des Reifenherstellers und Autozulieferers. Der Experte liegt bei den meisten Kennziffern nah am Analystenkonsens, erwartet allerdings eine deutlich schwächere Marge in der Automotive-Sparte als der Durchschnitt. Die Schätzungen für die kommenden Jahre hätten sich kaum verändert und blieben leicht unter dem Konsens./niw/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.07.2023 / 11:57 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.07.2023 / 11:57 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Continental AG Hold
|
Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|
Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|
Kursziel:
72,00 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Hold
|
Kurs*:
66,50 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
8,27%
|
Rating update:
Hold
|
Kurs aktuell:
66,34 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
8,53%
|
Analyst Name::
Himanshu Agarwal
|
KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Continental AG
|66,34
|-3,91%
