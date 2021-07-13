NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Continental vor Zahlen zum zweiten Quartal von 125 auf 126 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Angesichts des branchenweiten Engpasses bei Halbleitern dürften die Margen in der Autozuliefersparte unter Druck geraten sein, schrieb Analyst George Galliers in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Das Reifengeschäft sollte aber erneut stark gewesen sein./la/edh



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.07.2021 / 09:11 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



