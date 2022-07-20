Continental Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Continental nach Quartals-Eckdaten auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 76 Euro belassen. Während der Barmittelabfluss (FCF) höher als die Konsensschätzung ausgefallen sei, entsprächen die übrigen Kennziffern des Autozulieferers und Reifenherstellers den Erwartungen, schrieb Analyst Jose Asumendi am Mittwoch in einer ersten Reaktion./gl/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.07.2022 / 10:36 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.07.2022 / 10:37 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Continental AG Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
76,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
70,36 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
8,02%
|Rating update:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
71,10 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,89%
|Analyst Name::
Jose Asumendi
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Continental AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Continental AGmehr Analysen
|16:06
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:51
|Continental Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12:50
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:37
|Continental Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.07.22
|Continental Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16:06
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:51
|Continental Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12:50
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:37
|Continental Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.07.22
|Continental Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11:37
|Continental Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.07.22
|Continental Buy
|UBS AG
|17.06.22
|Continental Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.06.22
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|17.05.22
|Continental Buy
|UBS AG
|16:06
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.07.22
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.05.22
|Continental Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.05.22
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.05.22
|Continental Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|12:51
|Continental Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12:50
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.07.22
|Continental Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.07.22
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.07.22
|Continental Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Continental AG
|71,10
|0,48%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|16:48
|HelloFresh Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|16:35
|RWE Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|16:13
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|16:10
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16:06
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15:56
|Netflix Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|15:55
|GlaxoSmithKline Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14:27
|Akzo Nobel Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14:25
|Netflix Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:23
|Novartis Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|13:19
|Evonik Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|13:16
|Covestro Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|13:04
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:03
|Novartis Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:02
|Roche Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:01
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:00
|Software Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:59
|TeamViewer Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:59
|Nemetschek Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:57
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:57
|SUSE Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:56
|Netflix Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:53
|Novartis Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:52
|Volvo AB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:52
|ASML NV Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:52
|Telefonica Deutschland Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:51
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:51
|Continental Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12:51
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:51
|Bilfinger Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:50
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:50
|Alstom Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:50
|Vossloh Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:45
|ASML NV Neutral
|UBS AG
|12:42
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|UBS AG
|12:38
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|UBS AG
|12:37
|Volkswagen Buy
|UBS AG
|12:36
|Unilever Sell
|UBS AG
|12:35
|E.ON Neutral
|UBS AG
|12:35
|Iberdrola Buy
|UBS AG
|12:34
|Enel Buy
|UBS AG
|12:33
|RWE Buy
|UBS AG
|12:10
|Jungheinrich Buy
|Warburg Research
|12:05
|Basler Buy
|Warburg Research
|12:01
|Vitesco Technologies Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|11:45
|Netflix Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:39
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:39
|ASML NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:37
|Continental Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:36
|Prosus Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.