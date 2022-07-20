NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Continental nach Quartals-Eckdaten auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 76 Euro belassen. Während der Barmittelabfluss (FCF) höher als die Konsensschätzung ausgefallen sei, entsprächen die übrigen Kennziffern des Autozulieferers und Reifenherstellers den Erwartungen, schrieb Analyst Jose Asumendi am Mittwoch in einer ersten Reaktion./gl/ag



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.07.2022 / 10:36 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.07.2022 / 10:37 / BST





