07.10.2022 15:11:07

Continental Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Continental vor Zahlen zum dritten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 76 Euro belassen. Der Automobilzulieferer und Reifenhersteller dürfte einen Umsatz von 10,3 Milliarden Euro erwirtschaftet haben, schrieb Analyst Jose Asumendi in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Dank diszipliniert durchgeführter Preiserhöhungen sehe er ermutigende Signale in der Automobilsparte./la/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.10.2022 / 11:00 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.10.2022 / 11:00 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Continental AG Neutral
Unternehmen:
Continental AG 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
76,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
47,91 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
58,63%
Rating update:
Neutral 		Kurs aktuell:
48,32 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
57,28%
Analyst Name::
Jose Asumendi 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

