Continental Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Continental vor Zahlen zum dritten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 76 Euro belassen. Der Automobilzulieferer und Reifenhersteller dürfte einen Umsatz von 10,3 Milliarden Euro erwirtschaftet haben, schrieb Analyst Jose Asumendi in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Dank diszipliniert durchgeführter Preiserhöhungen sehe er ermutigende Signale in der Automobilsparte./la/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.10.2022 / 11:00 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.10.2022 / 11:00 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Continental AG Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
76,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
47,91 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
58,63%
|Rating update:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
48,32 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
57,28%
|Analyst Name::
Jose Asumendi
|KGV*:
-
|15:11
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.09.22
|Continental Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.09.22
|Continental Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.09.22
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.09.22
|Continental Buy
|UBS AG
|15:11
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.09.22
|Continental Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.09.22
|Continental Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.09.22
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.09.22
|Continental Buy
|UBS AG
|21.09.22
|Continental Buy
|UBS AG
|07.09.22
|Continental Buy
|UBS AG
|26.08.22
|Continental Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.08.22
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|09.08.22
|Continental Buy
|UBS AG
|22.09.22
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.08.22
|Continental Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.08.22
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.07.22
|Continental Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|20.07.22
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15:11
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.09.22
|Continental Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.09.22
|Continental Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.09.22
|Continental Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.08.22
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Continental AG
|47,81
|2,14%
