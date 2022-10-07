NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Continental vor Zahlen zum dritten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 76 Euro belassen. Der Automobilzulieferer und Reifenhersteller dürfte einen Umsatz von 10,3 Milliarden Euro erwirtschaftet haben, schrieb Analyst Jose Asumendi in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Dank diszipliniert durchgeführter Preiserhöhungen sehe er ermutigende Signale in der Automobilsparte./la/tih



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.10.2022 / 11:00 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.10.2022 / 11:00 / BST



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.