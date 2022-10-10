10.10.2022 09:33:12

Continental Neutral

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Continental von "Buy" auf "Neutral" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 100 auf 46 Euro gesenkt. Analyst Patrick Hummel zeichnete in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie ein sehr düsteres Bild von der Autobranche. Binnen drei bis sechs Monaten dürfte es zu einem Überangebot kommen - einem abrupten Ende einer beispiellos guten Phase an Preismacht und Profitabilität. Er liege mit seinen Schätzungen für die Autohersteller nun um rund 40 Prozent unter den Markterwartungen und für die Zulieferer um etwa 30 Prozent. Gerade die Gewinneinbrüche der Massenhersteller würden noch unterschätzt, so Hummel. Papiere von Mercedes hebt er indes aufgrund ihres Luxusimages positiv heraus. Unter den Zulieferern präferiert er Autoliv, Valeo und Michelin./ag/men

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.10.2022 / 05:54 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.10.2022 / 05:54 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Continental AG Neutral
Unternehmen:
Continental AG 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
46,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
47,28 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-2,71%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
47,59 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-3,34%
Analyst Name::
Patrick Hummel 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Continental AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Continental AGmehr Analysen

09:33 Continental Neutral UBS AG
07.10.22 Continental Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.09.22 Continental Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
22.09.22 Continental Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
22.09.22 Continental Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Continental AG 47,12 -1,53% Continental AG

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

09:37 General Motors Neutral UBS AG
09:36 Ford Motor Sell UBS AG
09:36 Vitesco Technologies Buy UBS AG
09:35 Valeo Buy UBS AG
09:35 Schaeffler Neutral UBS AG
09:35 Tesla Buy UBS AG
09:34 Stellantis Buy UBS AG
09:33 Mercedes-Benz Group Buy UBS AG
09:33 BMW Neutral UBS AG
09:33 Continental Neutral UBS AG
09:32 Renault Neutral UBS AG
09:32 Volkswagen Neutral UBS AG
08:41 PUMA Hold Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
08:21 Rheinmetall Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
08:20 PUMA Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:19 UBS Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:20 Hennes & Mauritz AB Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
07:19 HOCHTIEF Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
07:00 Fraport Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
06:30 Fresenius Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
06:21 Fresenius Medical Care Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
07.10.22 Holcim Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
07.10.22 Telefonica Deutschland Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
07.10.22 RATIONAL Add Baader Bank
07.10.22 ABOUT YOU Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
07.10.22 Stellantis Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.10.22 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.10.22 UniCredit Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.10.22 AstraZeneca Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.10.22 UBS Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.10.22 Continental Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.10.22 PUMA Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.10.22 Volvo AB Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.10.22 TRATON Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.10.22 Daimler Truck Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.10.22 Ahold Delhaize Equal Weight Barclays Capital
07.10.22 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Overweight Barclays Capital
07.10.22 Kering Equal Weight Barclays Capital
07.10.22 Richemont Overweight Barclays Capital
07.10.22 ING Group Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.10.22 Shell Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.10.22 Diageo Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.10.22 PUMA Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
07.10.22 Siemens Outperform Credit Suisse Group
07.10.22 Schneider Electric Outperform Credit Suisse Group
07.10.22 CRH Outperform Credit Suisse Group
07.10.22 Intel Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.10.22 Swiss Re Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.10.22 ASML NV Buy UBS AG
07.10.22 ArcelorMittal Buy Deutsche Bank AG
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen