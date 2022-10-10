Continental Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Continental von "Buy" auf "Neutral" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 100 auf 46 Euro gesenkt. Analyst Patrick Hummel zeichnete in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie ein sehr düsteres Bild von der Autobranche. Binnen drei bis sechs Monaten dürfte es zu einem Überangebot kommen - einem abrupten Ende einer beispiellos guten Phase an Preismacht und Profitabilität. Er liege mit seinen Schätzungen für die Autohersteller nun um rund 40 Prozent unter den Markterwartungen und für die Zulieferer um etwa 30 Prozent. Gerade die Gewinneinbrüche der Massenhersteller würden noch unterschätzt, so Hummel. Papiere von Mercedes hebt er indes aufgrund ihres Luxusimages positiv heraus. Unter den Zulieferern präferiert er Autoliv, Valeo und Michelin./ag/men
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.10.2022 / 05:54 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.10.2022 / 05:54 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Continental AG Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
46,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
47,28 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-2,71%
|Rating update:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
47,59 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-3,34%
|Analyst Name::
Patrick Hummel
|KGV*:
-
