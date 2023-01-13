Continental Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Continental von 46 auf 67 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Der Jahresstart dürfte für die europäischen Reifenhersteller schwieriger sein, die Lage sollte sich aber im zweiten Halbjahr dank niedrigerer Input-, Energie- und Logistikkosten entspannen, schrieb Analyst David Lesne in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Zwar dürften 2023 so gut wie keine negativen Auswirkungen des inflationären Gegenwinds eintreten, allerdings seien auch weitere Preisanhebungen der Reifenproduzenten unwahrscheinlich. Für Conti erhöhte der Experte seine Umsatz- und Gewinnprognosen (EPS) der Jahre 2023 und 2024. Er sieht aber Abwärtsrisiken im Auto-Zuliefergeschäft und bevorzugt daher reine Reifenhersteller wie Michelin./edh/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.01.2023 / 16:46 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.01.2023 / 16:46 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Continental AG Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
67,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
67,12 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-0,18%
|Rating update:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
66,82 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0,27%
|Analyst Name::
David Lesne
|KGV*:
-
