ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Continental von 46 auf 67 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Der Jahresstart dürfte für die europäischen Reifenhersteller schwieriger sein, die Lage sollte sich aber im zweiten Halbjahr dank niedrigerer Input-, Energie- und Logistikkosten entspannen, schrieb Analyst David Lesne in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Zwar dürften 2023 so gut wie keine negativen Auswirkungen des inflationären Gegenwinds eintreten, allerdings seien auch weitere Preisanhebungen der Reifenproduzenten unwahrscheinlich. Für Conti erhöhte der Experte seine Umsatz- und Gewinnprognosen (EPS) der Jahre 2023 und 2024. Er sieht aber Abwärtsrisiken im Auto-Zuliefergeschäft und bevorzugt daher reine Reifenhersteller wie Michelin./edh/tih



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.01.2023 / 16:46 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.01.2023 / 16:46 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.