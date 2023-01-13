13.01.2023 11:38:57

Continental Neutral

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Continental von 46 auf 67 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Der Jahresstart dürfte für die europäischen Reifenhersteller schwieriger sein, die Lage sollte sich aber im zweiten Halbjahr dank niedrigerer Input-, Energie- und Logistikkosten entspannen, schrieb Analyst David Lesne in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Zwar dürften 2023 so gut wie keine negativen Auswirkungen des inflationären Gegenwinds eintreten, allerdings seien auch weitere Preisanhebungen der Reifenproduzenten unwahrscheinlich. Für Conti erhöhte der Experte seine Umsatz- und Gewinnprognosen (EPS) der Jahre 2023 und 2024. Er sieht aber Abwärtsrisiken im Auto-Zuliefergeschäft und bevorzugt daher reine Reifenhersteller wie Michelin./edh/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.01.2023 / 16:46 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.01.2023 / 16:46 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Continental AG Neutral
Unternehmen:
Continental AG 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
67,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
67,12 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-0,18%
Rating update:
Neutral 		Kurs aktuell:
66,82 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0,27%
Analyst Name::
David Lesne 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Continental AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Continental AGmehr Analysen

11:38 Continental Neutral UBS AG
03.01.23 Continental Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.12.22 Continental Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.12.22 Continental Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.11.22 Continental Buy Warburg Research

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Continental AG 67,00 0,45% Continental AG

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

12:22 Credit Suisse Underweight Barclays Capital
12:18 Südzucker Equal Weight Barclays Capital
11:58 AB InBev Hold Deutsche Bank AG
11:57 ASOS Buy Deutsche Bank AG
11:56 UBS Underweight Barclays Capital
11:54 ASOS Equal Weight Barclays Capital
11:52 RATIONAL Hold Deutsche Bank AG
11:49 VINCI Overweight Barclays Capital
11:43 Deutsche Bank Equal Weight Barclays Capital
11:43 Commerzbank Equal Weight Barclays Capital
11:39 Michelin Buy UBS AG
11:38 Continental Neutral UBS AG
11:13 easyJet Buy UBS AG
11:08 Ryanair Buy UBS AG
11:07 Lufthansa Neutral UBS AG
11:03 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral UBS AG
11:01 Air France-KLM Buy UBS AG
10:39 Symrise Buy Deutsche Bank AG
10:03 RATIONAL Hold Warburg Research
09:59 PATRIZIA Buy Warburg Research
09:57 Iberdrola Hold Deutsche Bank AG
09:56 RWE Buy Deutsche Bank AG
09:55 Credit Suisse Hold Deutsche Bank AG
09:32 Verbund neutral Deutsche Bank AG
08:32 Intel Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:30 Zurich Insurance Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
08:24 PUMA Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:24 UniCredit Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:23 Inditex Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:23 Hennes & Mauritz AB Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:23 ASOS Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:23 adidas Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:22 Zalando Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:18 Valeo Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:16 Stellantis Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:15 Air Liquide Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:12 Daimler Truck Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:11 Michelin Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:10 BNP Paribas Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:07 AB InBev Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:07 Zurich Insurance Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:02 HUGO BOSS Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:58 RATIONAL Add Baader Bank
07:56 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:37 RWE Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
07:25 Daimler Truck Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:20 Vitesco Technologies Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:20 BASF Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:20 BMW Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.01.23 AB InBev Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen