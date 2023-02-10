10.02.2023 08:10:43
Continental Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Continental auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 76 Euro belassen. Analyst Jose Asumendi orientiert sich in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie mit seiner Bewertung des Autozulieferers am Jahr 2024. Änderungen an seinen Schätzungen und dem Kursziel hätten sich damit aber nicht ergeben./tih/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.02.2023 / 21:50 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.02.2023 / 21:51 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Continental AG Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
76,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
70,12 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
8,39%
|Rating update:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
69,96 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
8,63%
|Analyst Name::
Jose Asumendi
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Continental AG
|69,96
|-0,54%
