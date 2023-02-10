NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Continental auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 76 Euro belassen. Analyst Jose Asumendi orientiert sich in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie mit seiner Bewertung des Autozulieferers am Jahr 2024. Änderungen an seinen Schätzungen und dem Kursziel hätten sich damit aber nicht ergeben./tih/edh



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.02.2023 / 21:50 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.02.2023 / 21:51 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.