10.02.2023 08:10:43

Continental Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Continental auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 76 Euro belassen. Analyst Jose Asumendi orientiert sich in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie mit seiner Bewertung des Autozulieferers am Jahr 2024. Änderungen an seinen Schätzungen und dem Kursziel hätten sich damit aber nicht ergeben./tih/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.02.2023 / 21:50 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.02.2023 / 21:51 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Continental AG Neutral
Unternehmen:
Continental AG 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
76,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
70,12 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
8,39%
Rating update:
Neutral 		Kurs aktuell:
69,96 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
8,63%
Analyst Name::
Jose Asumendi 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Continental AG 69,96

