NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Continental nach Zahlen auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 106 Euro belassen. Dass die Zahlen und der Ausblick nun schwächer ausgefallen seien als erwartet, dürfte inzwischen niemanden mehr überraschen, schrieb Analyst Tom Narayan in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Aktie des Reifenherstellers und Autozulieferers habe zuletzt im Vergleich zum ebenfalls schwachen Sektor überdurchschnittlich stark nachgegeben. Jede makroökonomische Nachricht könnte den Kurs deshalb nach oben treiben. Die Autohersteller, also Contis Kunden, dürften allerdings ihre Produktionszahlen weiter senken./tav/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.03.2022 / 03:26 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.03.2022 / 03:30 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Continental AG Sector Perform
Unternehmen:
Continental AG 		Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets 		Kursziel:
106,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		 Kurs*:
64,78 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
63,63%
Rating update:
Sector Perform 		Kurs aktuell:
65,94 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
60,75%
Analyst Name::
Tom Narayan 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

