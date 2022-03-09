Continental Sector Perform
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Continental nach Zahlen auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 106 Euro belassen. Dass die Zahlen und der Ausblick nun schwächer ausgefallen seien als erwartet, dürfte inzwischen niemanden mehr überraschen, schrieb Analyst Tom Narayan in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Aktie des Reifenherstellers und Autozulieferers habe zuletzt im Vergleich zum ebenfalls schwachen Sektor überdurchschnittlich stark nachgegeben. Jede makroökonomische Nachricht könnte den Kurs deshalb nach oben treiben. Die Autohersteller, also Contis Kunden, dürften allerdings ihre Produktionszahlen weiter senken./tav/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.03.2022 / 03:26 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.03.2022 / 03:30 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Continental AG Sector Perform
|Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
106,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform
|Kurs*:
64,78 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
63,63%
|Rating update:
Sector Perform
|Kurs aktuell:
65,94 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
60,75%
|Analyst Name::
Tom Narayan
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Continental AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Continental AGmehr Analysen
|10:38
|Continental Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09:46
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.03.22
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.02.22
|Continental Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|17.02.22
|Continental Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:38
|Continental Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09:46
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.03.22
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.02.22
|Continental Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|17.02.22
|Continental Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.02.22
|Continental Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.01.22
|Continental Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.01.22
|Continental Buy
|UBS AG
|04.01.22
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|17.12.21
|Continental Buy
|UBS AG
|02.03.22
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.02.22
|Continental Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.01.22
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.01.22
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.12.21
|Continental Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|10:38
|Continental Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09:46
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.22
|Continental Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|25.01.22
|Continental Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.01.22
|Continental Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Continental AG
|64,91
|2,37%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|12:29
|Sanofi Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12:26
|Flutter Entertainment Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12:26
|ASOS Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:24
|Vonovia Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:23
|Beiersdorf Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:23
|Just Eat Takeaway.com Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:21
|adidas Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:20
|K+S Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:17
|Prudential Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12:15
|Brenntag Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12:12
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12:01
|GEA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11:51
|Deutsche Post Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11:45
|Vodafone Group Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11:39
|KWS SAAT Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|11:38
|Schaeffler Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|11:37
|Hennes & Mauritz AB Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:29
|Uniper Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|11:28
|Enel Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11:26
|E.ON Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11:25
|Iberdrola Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11:20
|RWE Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11:00
|RWE Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|10:51
|Andritz buy
|Warburg Research
|10:44
|Hennes & Mauritz AB Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10:42
|Deutsche Börse Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10:41
|Orange Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|10:41
|Danone Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|10:41
|adidas Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10:39
|BNP Paribas Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10:39
|Symrise Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10:38
|Continental Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10:15
|Brenntag Add
|Baader Bank
|10:07
|adidas Add
|Baader Bank
|10:01
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:00
|WACKER CHEMIE Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09:57
|adidas Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:57
|Deutsche Post Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09:51
|ZUMTOBEL neutral
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09:46
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:31
|Brenntag Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:28
|Prudential Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:10
|PUMA Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|09:09
|SMA Solar Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09:09
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09:06
|HelloFresh Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08:24
|Klöckner Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:22
|Siltronic Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:09
|RWE Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:51
|Siemens Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.