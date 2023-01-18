17.01.2023 22:51:25

Continental Sector Perform

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Continental nach vorläufigen Zahlen auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 59 Euro belassen. Der Free Cashflow habe die durchschnittliche Markterwartung klar verfehlt und sei noch deutlicher unter der Zielspanne des Autozulieferers geblieben, schrieb Analyst Tom Narayan in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung./edh/stw

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.01.2023 / 16:12 / EST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.01.2023 / 16:12 / EST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Continental AG Sector Perform
Unternehmen:
Continental AG 		Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets 		Kursziel:
59,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		 Kurs*:
67,50 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-12,59%
Rating update:
Sector Perform 		Kurs aktuell:
66,26 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-10,96%
Analyst Name::
Tom Narayan 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Continental AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Continental AGmehr Analysen

06:53 Continental Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.01.23 Continental Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
17.01.23 Continental Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13.01.23 Continental Neutral UBS AG
03.01.23 Continental Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Continental AG 67,12 0,00% Continental AG

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

07:38 Swiss Re Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:37 Hannover Rück Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:37 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:36 Orsted Underweight Barclays Capital
07:34 ENCAVIS Underweight Barclays Capital
07:02 Zalando Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
06:58 BASF Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
06:57 Nestlé Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
06:53 Continental Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
06:38 BASF Sell UBS AG
06:37 Salzgitter Neutral UBS AG
06:36 ArcelorMittal Sell UBS AG
17.01.23 BBVA Outperform RBC Capital Markets
17.01.23 Continental Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
17.01.23 JCDecaux Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.01.23 BASF Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
17.01.23 Volvo AB Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.01.23 Diageo Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.01.23 TotalEnergies Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.01.23 Danone Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.01.23 Drägerwerk vz. Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
17.01.23 Covestro Halten DZ BANK
17.01.23 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
17.01.23 Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
17.01.23 JPMorgan Chase Outperform Credit Suisse Group
17.01.23 Tesla Underperform Bernstein Research
17.01.23 Kontron Buy Warburg Research
17.01.23 Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy Baader Bank
17.01.23 Rio Tinto Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.01.23 Danone Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.01.23 Rheinmetall Kaufen DZ BANK
17.01.23 Vonovia Buy Warburg Research
17.01.23 Nike Outperform RBC Capital Markets
17.01.23 PUMA Outperform RBC Capital Markets
17.01.23 adidas Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
17.01.23 Microsoft Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.01.23 Air Liquide Overweight Barclays Capital
17.01.23 Knorr-Bremse Buy UBS AG
17.01.23 Alstom Buy UBS AG
17.01.23 Dürr Neutral UBS AG
17.01.23 ABB Buy UBS AG
17.01.23 Eni Buy UBS AG
17.01.23 Shell Buy UBS AG
17.01.23 TotalEnergies Buy UBS AG
17.01.23 VINCI Buy UBS AG
17.01.23 LEG Immobilien Hold Deutsche Bank AG
17.01.23 KION GROUP Hold Deutsche Bank AG
17.01.23 RELX Buy UBS AG
17.01.23 Airbus Overweight Barclays Capital
17.01.23 Kontron Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen