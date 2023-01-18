Continental Sector Perform
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Continental nach vorläufigen Zahlen auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 59 Euro belassen. Der Free Cashflow habe die durchschnittliche Markterwartung klar verfehlt und sei noch deutlicher unter der Zielspanne des Autozulieferers geblieben, schrieb Analyst Tom Narayan in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung./edh/stw
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.01.2023 / 16:12 / EST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.01.2023 / 16:12 / EST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Continental AG Sector Perform
|Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
59,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform
|Kurs*:
67,50 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-12,59%
|Rating update:
Sector Perform
|Kurs aktuell:
66,26 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-10,96%
|Analyst Name::
Tom Narayan
|KGV*:
-
