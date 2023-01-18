NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Continental nach vorläufigen Zahlen auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 59 Euro belassen. Der Free Cashflow habe die durchschnittliche Markterwartung klar verfehlt und sei noch deutlicher unter der Zielspanne des Autozulieferers geblieben, schrieb Analyst Tom Narayan in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung./edh/stw



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.01.2023 / 16:12 / EST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.01.2023 / 16:12 / EST



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.