16.05.2022 09:19:36

Continental Sell

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Continental von 66 auf 65 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Sell" belassen. Analyst Philipp Konig hält das Margenziel für das Autozuliefergeschäft laut einer Studie vom Freitag für ambitioniert. Etwas optimistischer ist er für den Reifenbereich, wobei aber unklar sei, ob die Inflation mit den Preisen kompensiert werden könne./ag/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.05.2022 / 18:18 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Continental AG Sell
Unternehmen:
Continental AG 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
65,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
64,60 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
0,62%
Rating update:
Sell 		Kurs aktuell:
64,18 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
1,28%
Analyst Name::
Philipp Konig 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Continental AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Continental AGmehr Analysen

09:19 Continental Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:36 Continental Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.05.22 Continental Underperform Credit Suisse Group
11.05.22 Continental Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.05.22 Continental Buy UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Continental AG 64,62 -2,09% Continental AG

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

09:23 RATIONAL Halten DZ BANK
09:22 United Internet Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09:21 1&1 Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09:21 Volkswagen Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09:20 Deutsche Post Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09:19 Continental Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09:18 RWE Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09:17 ams kaufen Erste Group Bank
08:32 Akzo Nobel Buy UBS AG
08:30 Sartorius vz. Buy UBS AG
07:54 SAP Outperform Credit Suisse Group
07:53 Barclays Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
07:51 SMA Solar Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
07:42 Vitesco Technologies Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:41 Valeo Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:40 Stabilus Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:39 Schaeffler Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:38 ElringKlinger Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:38 LEONI Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:37 HELLA Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:36 Continental Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:11 Michelin Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:09 GFT Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13.05.22 Nagarro Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
13.05.22 Carl Zeiss Meditec Kaufen DZ BANK
13.05.22 K+S Kaufen DZ BANK
13.05.22 HUGO BOSS Kaufen DZ BANK
13.05.22 freenet Kaufen DZ BANK
13.05.22 MorphoSys Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.05.22 Schneider Electric Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
13.05.22 Deutsche Telekom Kaufen DZ BANK
13.05.22 Zurich Insurance Buy UBS AG
13.05.22 ENCAVIS Equal Weight Barclays Capital
13.05.22 Commerzbank Equal Weight Barclays Capital
13.05.22 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
13.05.22 ProSiebenSat.1 Media Underperform Credit Suisse Group
13.05.22 Merck Outperform Credit Suisse Group
13.05.22 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Buy UBS AG
13.05.22 Siemens Outperform Credit Suisse Group
13.05.22 freenet Sell UBS AG
13.05.22 Ceconomy St. Underweight Barclays Capital
13.05.22 Vitesco Technologies Buy UBS AG
13.05.22 thyssenkrupp Outperform Credit Suisse Group
13.05.22 Netflix Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.05.22 Aroundtown Underweight Barclays Capital
13.05.22 Coca-Cola Outperform Credit Suisse Group
13.05.22 Brenntag Kaufen DZ BANK
13.05.22 Lufthansa Neutral UBS AG
13.05.22 Varta Buy Warburg Research
13.05.22 Rolls-Royce Hold Deutsche Bank AG
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen