Continental Sell
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Continental von 66 auf 65 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Sell" belassen. Analyst Philipp Konig hält das Margenziel für das Autozuliefergeschäft laut einer Studie vom Freitag für ambitioniert. Etwas optimistischer ist er für den Reifenbereich, wobei aber unklar sei, ob die Inflation mit den Preisen kompensiert werden könne./ag/jha/
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.05.2022 / 18:18 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Continental AG Sell
|Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
65,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
64,60 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
0,62%
|Rating update:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
64,18 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
1,28%
|Analyst Name::
Philipp Konig
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Continental AG
|64,62
|-2,09%
