Continental Sell
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Continental auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 69 Euro belassen. Der Free Cashflow des Autozulieferers habe enttäuscht, schrieb Analyst Philipp Konig am Mittwoch in einer ersten Reaktion auf Eckdaten zum zweiten Quartal. Dies sei wohl vor allem auf negative Einflüssen hoher Lagerbestände und Forderungen auf das Umlaufvermögen zurückzuführen./ag/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.07.2022 / 10:49 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Continental AG Sell
|Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
69,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
70,56 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-2,21%
|Rating update:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
71,60 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-3,63%
|Analyst Name::
Philipp Konig
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Continental AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Continental AGmehr Analysen
|16:06
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:51
|Continental Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12:50
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:37
|Continental Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.07.22
|Continental Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16:06
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:51
|Continental Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12:50
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:37
|Continental Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.07.22
|Continental Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11:37
|Continental Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.07.22
|Continental Buy
|UBS AG
|17.06.22
|Continental Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.06.22
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|17.05.22
|Continental Buy
|UBS AG
|16:06
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.07.22
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.05.22
|Continental Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.05.22
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.05.22
|Continental Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|12:51
|Continental Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12:50
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.07.22
|Continental Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.07.22
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.07.22
|Continental Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Continental AG
|71,60
|1,19%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|15:56
|Netflix Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|15:55
|GlaxoSmithKline Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14:27
|Akzo Nobel Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14:25
|Netflix Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:23
|Novartis Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|13:19
|Evonik Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|13:16
|Covestro Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|13:04
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:03
|Novartis Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:02
|Roche Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:01
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:00
|Software Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:59
|TeamViewer Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:59
|Nemetschek Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:57
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:57
|SUSE Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:56
|Netflix Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:53
|Novartis Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:52
|Volvo AB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:52
|ASML NV Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:52
|Telefonica Deutschland Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:51
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:51
|Continental Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12:51
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:51
|Bilfinger Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:50
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:50
|Alstom Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:50
|Vossloh Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:45
|ASML NV Neutral
|UBS AG
|12:42
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|UBS AG
|12:38
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|UBS AG
|12:37
|Volkswagen Buy
|UBS AG
|12:36
|Unilever Sell
|UBS AG
|12:35
|E.ON Neutral
|UBS AG
|12:35
|Iberdrola Buy
|UBS AG
|12:34
|Enel Buy
|UBS AG
|12:33
|RWE Buy
|UBS AG
|12:10
|Jungheinrich Buy
|Warburg Research
|12:05
|Basler Buy
|Warburg Research
|12:01
|Vitesco Technologies Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|11:45
|Netflix Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:39
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:39
|ASML NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:37
|Continental Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:36
|Prosus Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:31
|Uniper Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:30
|RTL Buy
|UBS AG
|11:29
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Buy
|UBS AG
|11:29
|JCDecaux Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:29
|Ströer Buy
|UBS AG