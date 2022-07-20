NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Continental auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 69 Euro belassen. Der Free Cashflow des Autozulieferers habe enttäuscht, schrieb Analyst Philipp Konig am Mittwoch in einer ersten Reaktion auf Eckdaten zum zweiten Quartal. Dies sei wohl vor allem auf negative Einflüssen hoher Lagerbestände und Forderungen auf das Umlaufvermögen zurückzuführen./ag/tih



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.07.2022 / 10:49 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.