NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Continental auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 64 Euro belassen. Im Autozulieferbereich habe Conti die Profitabilitätserwartungen im zweiten Quartal verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Philipp Koenig am Mittwochnachmittag nach Eckdaten./ag/edh



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.07.2023 / 15:55 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



