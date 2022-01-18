Covestro Conviction Buy List
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Covestro vor Zahlen von 91 auf 89 Euro gesenkt, die Aktie aber auf der "Conviction Buy List" belassen. In Erwartung höherer Energiekosten habe sie ihre Ergebnisprognosen (Ebitda) für das vierte Quartal und das Gesamtjahr 2021 reduziert, schrieb Analystin Georgina Fraser in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Aktie des Spezialchemiekonzerns berge jedoch ein großes Kurspotenzial, da sie derzeit rund 40 Prozent unter den diversifizierten Wettbewerber-Papieren gehandelt wird, dem historisch höchsten Abschlag./edh/nas
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.01.2022 / 14:22 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Covestro AG Conviction Buy List
|Unternehmen:
Covestro AG
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
89,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Conviction Buy List
|Kurs*:
53,78 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
65,49%
|Rating update:
Conviction Buy List
|Kurs aktuell:
54,18 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
64,27%
|Analyst Name::
Georgina Fraser
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Covestro AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Covestro AGmehr Analysen
|15:33
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:40
|Covestro Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.01.22
|Covestro Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.12.21
|Covestro Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|17.12.21
|Covestro Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15:33
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:40
|Covestro Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.01.22
|Covestro Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.12.21
|Covestro Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|17.12.21
|Covestro Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:40
|Covestro Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.01.22
|Covestro Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.12.21
|Covestro Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.12.21
|Covestro Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.11.21
|Covestro Buy
|Baader Bank
|09.11.21
|Covestro Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.21
|Covestro Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.10.21
|Covestro Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.21
|Covestro Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.09.21
|Covestro Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15:33
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.12.21
|Covestro Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|07.12.21
|Covestro Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.11.21
|Covestro Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|08.11.21
|Covestro Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Covestro AG
|54,10
|-2,10%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|15:34
|Givaudan Neutral
|UBS AG
|15:34
|FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
|UBS AG
|15:33
|Evonik Buy
|UBS AG
|15:33
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|15:33
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15:32
|WACKER CHEMIE Buy
|UBS AG
|15:32
|Symrise Buy
|UBS AG
|15:32
|LANXESS Buy
|UBS AG
|14:58
|K+S Neutral
|UBS AG
|14:57
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|UBS AG
|14:57
|Clariant Neutral
|UBS AG
|14:56
|Michelin Buy
|UBS AG
|14:56
|Renault Buy
|UBS AG
|14:56
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|14:55
|Nokia Buy
|UBS AG
|14:54
|BASF Neutral
|UBS AG
|14:54
|Rio Tinto Sell
|UBS AG
|14:53
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|UBS AG
|14:53
|Air Liquide Buy
|UBS AG
|14:52
|AUTO1 Buy
|UBS AG
|14:51
|JPMorgan Chase Buy
|UBS AG
|14:50
|Goldman Sachs Neutral
|UBS AG
|14:43
|Rio Tinto Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|14:42
|CompuGroup Medical Add
|Baader Bank
|14:41
|HUGO BOSS Halten
|DZ BANK
|14:41
|Volvo AB Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|14:24
|Holcim Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14:04
|S&T Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|13:41
|HSBC Holdings Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|13:34
|Schaeffler Neutral
|UBS AG
|13:32
|Aareal Bank Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|13:30
|BMW Neutral
|UBS AG
|13:29
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:27
|Daimler Buy
|UBS AG
|13:27
|Volkswagen Buy
|UBS AG
|13:26
|Continental Buy
|UBS AG
|13:24
|Enel Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13:22
|Air Liquide Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13:18
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13:16
|HUGO BOSS Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13:09
|BAT Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13:06
|Flutter Entertainment Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13:04
|S&T Buy
|Warburg Research
|13:00
|Infineon Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12:58
|Unilever Sell
|UBS AG
|12:57
|Danone Sell
|UBS AG
|12:56
|Henkel vz. Neutral
|UBS AG
|12:55
|KION GROUP Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|12:41
|Nokia Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12:41
|Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Buy
|Warburg Research