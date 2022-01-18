NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Covestro vor Zahlen von 91 auf 89 Euro gesenkt, die Aktie aber auf der "Conviction Buy List" belassen. In Erwartung höherer Energiekosten habe sie ihre Ergebnisprognosen (Ebitda) für das vierte Quartal und das Gesamtjahr 2021 reduziert, schrieb Analystin Georgina Fraser in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Aktie des Spezialchemiekonzerns berge jedoch ein großes Kurspotenzial, da sie derzeit rund 40 Prozent unter den diversifizierten Wettbewerber-Papieren gehandelt wird, dem historisch höchsten Abschlag./edh/nas



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.01.2022 / 14:22 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.