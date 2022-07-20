20.07.2022 13:16:30

Covestro Neutral

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel für Covestro von 53 auf 40 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Samuel Perry kappte in einem am Mittwoch vorliegenden Ausblick auf den Quartalsbericht seine operativen Ergebnisschätzungen für den Kunststoffkonzern deutlich. Das niedrigere Kursziel resultiert zudem aus der erheblich niedrigeren Branchenbewertung./ag/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.07.2022 / 16:44 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.07.2022 / 04:05 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Covestro AG Neutral
Unternehmen:
Covestro AG 		Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group 		Kursziel:
40,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
34,54 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
15,81%
Rating update:
Neutral 		Kurs aktuell:
34,48 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,01%
Analyst Name::
Samuel Perry 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

13:16 Covestro Neutral Credit Suisse Group
14.07.22 Covestro Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
14.07.22 Covestro Neutral UBS AG
13.07.22 Covestro Overweight Barclays Capital
12.07.22 Covestro Add Baader Bank

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Covestro AG

