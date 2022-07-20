Covestro Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel für Covestro von 53 auf 40 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Samuel Perry kappte in einem am Mittwoch vorliegenden Ausblick auf den Quartalsbericht seine operativen Ergebnisschätzungen für den Kunststoffkonzern deutlich. Das niedrigere Kursziel resultiert zudem aus der erheblich niedrigeren Branchenbewertung./ag/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.07.2022 / 16:44 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.07.2022 / 04:05 / UTC
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Covestro AG Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Covestro AG
|Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group
|Kursziel:
40,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
34,54 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
15,81%
|Rating update:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
34,48 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,01%
|Analyst Name::
Samuel Perry
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Covestro AG
|34,18
|-2,18%
