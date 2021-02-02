NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für CRH vor Jahreszahlen von 41 auf 43 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Analystin Elodie Rall passte ihre Schätzungen für den Baustoffekonzern in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie an Aussagen von Wettbewerbern zur jüngsten Geschäftsentwicklung sowie coronabedingte Restrukturierungsaufwendungen an - per saldo stiegen ihre Prognose für das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) für 2020 bis 2022 um bis zu drei Prozent./gl



Der Baustoffekonzern sollte im vergangenen Jahr



schrieb Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.02.2021 / 01:02 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.02.2021 / 01:04 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.