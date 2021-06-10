NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Easyjet nach einer Befragung europäischer Erwachsener zu ihrer Reisebereitschaft auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 845 Pence belassen. Kurzfristig bleibe die Situation für die Tourismus-Branche eine Herausforderung, aber für 2022 sei Optimismus spürbar, schrieben Analyst David Perry und seine Kollegen in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Bei den Billigfliegern Easyjet und Ryanair betonte er noch vorhandene Risiken für das diesjährige Sommergeschäft./tih/gl



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.06.2021 / 21:41 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.06.2021 / 00:15 / EDT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.