12.07.2021 11:13:08

GlaxoSmithKline Buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Jefferies hat die Einstufung für GlaxoSmithKline auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 1925 Pence belassen. Bei den anstehenden Geschäftszahlen der europäischen Pharmakonzerne zum zweiten Quartal stecke der sprichwörtliche "Teufel im Detail", schrieb Analyst Peter Welford in einer am Montag vorliegenden Sektorstudie. Es gebe aber auch viele mögliche Kurstreiber. GlaxoSmithKline könnte derweil seine Zielspannen nach oben einengen./la/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.07.2021 / 10:29 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.07.2021 / 19:00 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Buy
Unternehmen:
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) 		Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc. 		Kursziel:
19,25 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
14,28 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
34,82%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
14,32 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
34,45%
Analyst Name::
Peter Welford 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)mehr Analysen

11:13 GlaxoSmithKline Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
06.07.21 GlaxoSmithKline Neutral UBS AG
06.07.21 GlaxoSmithKline Equal-weight Morgan Stanley
05.07.21 GlaxoSmithKline Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.07.21 GlaxoSmithKline Neutral UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) 16,84 -0,59% GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

10:52 Novo Nordisk Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
10:52 Diageo Overweight Barclays Capital
10:52 AstraZeneca Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
10:51 VINCI Equal Weight Barclays Capital
10:51 Volkswagen (VW) vz Buy Warburg Research
10:51 ams Underweight Barclays Capital
10:50 Dialog Semiconductor Equal Weight Barclays Capital
10:50 STMicroelectronics Overweight Barclays Capital
10:50 BASF Buy Warburg Research
10:50 Infineon Equal Weight Barclays Capital
10:42 ASML NV Overweight Barclays Capital
10:41 AIXTRON Overweight Barclays Capital
10:16 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:11 easyJet Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:10 Ryanair Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:59 Air Liquide Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:48 Andritz kaufen Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09:41 Renault Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:40 Deutsche Bank Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:40 Stellantis Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:19 voestalpine neutral Deutsche Bank AG
09:06 Air France-KLM Underweight Morgan Stanley
09:05 Lufthansa Underweight Morgan Stanley
09:04 easyJet Overweight Morgan Stanley
09:04 Ryanair Overweight Morgan Stanley
08:24 BASF Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:23 Ströer Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:57 JCDecaux Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:38 BASF Add Baader Bank
09.07.21 BASF Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
09.07.21 Volkswagen (VW) vz Market-Perform Bernstein Research
09.07.21 Volkswagen (VW) vz Outperform RBC Capital Markets
09.07.21 Volkswagen (VW) vz Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.07.21 Volkswagen (VW) vz Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.07.21 BASF Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.07.21 Fielmann Kaufen DZ BANK
09.07.21 Drägerwerk vz Kaufen DZ BANK
09.07.21 KION GROUP Kaufen DZ BANK
09.07.21 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.07.21 ING Group Buy UBS AG
09.07.21 Stellantis Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.07.21 Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A Outperform RBC Capital Markets
09.07.21 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.07.21 Telefonica Deutschland Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.07.21 DWS Group GmbH & Buy UBS AG
09.07.21 Vodafone Group Buy Kepler Cheuvreux
09.07.21 Orange Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.07.21 GEA Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.07.21 Vodafone Group Overweight Morgan Stanley
09.07.21 BNP Paribas Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen