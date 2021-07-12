NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Jefferies hat die Einstufung für GlaxoSmithKline auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 1925 Pence belassen. Bei den anstehenden Geschäftszahlen der europäischen Pharmakonzerne zum zweiten Quartal stecke der sprichwörtliche "Teufel im Detail", schrieb Analyst Peter Welford in einer am Montag vorliegenden Sektorstudie. Es gebe aber auch viele mögliche Kurstreiber. GlaxoSmithKline könnte derweil seine Zielspannen nach oben einengen./la/ag



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.07.2021 / 10:29 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.07.2021 / 19:00 / ET



