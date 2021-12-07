GlaxoSmithKline Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Jefferies hat die Einstufung für GlaxoSmithKline auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 1925 Pence belassen. Analyst Peter Welford bleibt in einem am Dienstag vorliegenden Ausblick auf 2022 für die Pharmabranche optimistisch. Mit Blick auf GSK gebe es gewisse Sorgen unter Investoren mit Blick auf womöglich zu wenig Fokus des Konzerns auf wichtige Umsatztreiber. Welfords Favorit ist Roche./ag/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.12.2021 / 15:42 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.12.2021 / 19:01 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Buy
|Unternehmen:
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
19,25 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
18,48 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
4,17%
|Rating update:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
15,56 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23,71%
|Analyst Name::
Peter Welford
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)mehr Analysen
|07:09
|GlaxoSmithKline Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.12.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.11.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.11.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.11.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07:09
|GlaxoSmithKline Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.12.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.11.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.11.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.11.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07:09
|GlaxoSmithKline Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.11.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.11.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.11.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.10.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.10.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.10.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.07.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.07.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.07.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.12.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.11.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.11.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.11.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.11.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)
|18,62
|0,65%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|08:10
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:07
|Evonik Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:58
|WACKER CHEMIE Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:55
|LANXESS Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:53
|Brenntag Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:53
|Air Liquide Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:38
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:34
|K+S Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:28
|Clariant Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:13
|Sanofi Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07:11
|Roche Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07:11
|Novo Nordisk Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07:10
|Novartis Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07:09
|GlaxoSmithKline Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07:08
|AstraZeneca Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06:52
|Covestro Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06:48
|BASF Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.12.21
|alstria office REIT Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.12.21
|AB InBev Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.12.21
|Allianz Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|06.12.21
|Nike Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.12.21
|Hypoport Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.12.21
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.12.21
|Allianz Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.12.21
|Salesforce Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|06.12.21
|AB InBev Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.12.21
|Swiss Re Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|06.12.21
|AB InBev Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.12.21
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.12.21
|Pirelli Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.12.21
|Michelin Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.12.21
|Stellantis Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.12.21
|Renault Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.12.21
|Engie Buy
|UBS AG
|06.12.21
|Stabilus Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.12.21
|Henkel vz. Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.12.21
|Novartis Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.12.21
|Aurubis Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.12.21
|Schaeffler Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.12.21
|Valeo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.12.21
|Continental Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.12.21
|SAFRAN Buy
|UBS AG
|06.12.21
|HELLA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.12.21
|Allianz Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.12.21
|BMW Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.12.21
|Ströer Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|06.12.21
|LEONI Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.12.21
|Daimler Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.12.21
|Volkswagen Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.12.21
|HSBC Holdings Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.