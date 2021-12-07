07.12.2021 07:09:43

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Jefferies hat die Einstufung für GlaxoSmithKline auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 1925 Pence belassen. Analyst Peter Welford bleibt in einem am Dienstag vorliegenden Ausblick auf 2022 für die Pharmabranche optimistisch. Mit Blick auf GSK gebe es gewisse Sorgen unter Investoren mit Blick auf womöglich zu wenig Fokus des Konzerns auf wichtige Umsatztreiber. Welfords Favorit ist Roche./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.12.2021 / 15:42 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.12.2021 / 19:01 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Buy
Unternehmen:
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) 		Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc. 		Kursziel:
19,25 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
18,48 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
4,17%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
15,56 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23,71%
Analyst Name::
Peter Welford 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

