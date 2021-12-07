NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Jefferies hat die Einstufung für GlaxoSmithKline auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 1925 Pence belassen. Analyst Peter Welford bleibt in einem am Dienstag vorliegenden Ausblick auf 2022 für die Pharmabranche optimistisch. Mit Blick auf GSK gebe es gewisse Sorgen unter Investoren mit Blick auf womöglich zu wenig Fokus des Konzerns auf wichtige Umsatztreiber. Welfords Favorit ist Roche./ag/mis



