NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 27,30 auf 25,40 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Erwartung steigender Anleiherenditen sei im zu Ende gehenden Jahr mit einer unterdurchschnittlichen Entwicklung von Immobilienaktien einhergegangen, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Kownator in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie zum europäischen Immobiliensektor. Doch angesichts von Investments aus aller Welt in diese Anlageklasse mit einem Rekordinvestitionsvolumen in Europa im dritten Quartal rechnet Kownator damit, dass Immobilien-Werte für langfristig orientierte Institutionen attraktiv bleiben dürften./ck/ajx



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.12.2021 / 00:20 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.