16.12.2021 13:24:52

Grand City Properties Buy

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Kepler Cheuvreux hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 27 auf 27,50 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Thomas Neuhold begründete das erhöhte Kursziel in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie mit den zuletzt angekündigten Zu- und Verkäufen. In der Summe stiegen seine Prognosen für den operativen Gewinn (FFO) je Aktie der Jahre 2022 und 2023 um bis zu 4 Prozent./tih/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.12.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Buy
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A. 		Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux 		Kursziel:
27,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
20,62 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
33,37%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
20,60 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
33,50%
Analyst Name::
Thomas Neuhold 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Grand City Properties S.A. 20,60 0,10% Grand City Properties S.A.

