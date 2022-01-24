HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 26 Euro belassen. Der Immobilienkonzern sei gut positioniert für weitere selektive Zukäufe, schrieb Analyst Kai Klose in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Die Profitabilität (Ebitda-Marge) dürfte 2022 moderat zulegen./edh/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.01.2022 / 06:49 / GMT

