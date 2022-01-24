24.01.2022 11:13:49

Grand City Properties Buy

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 26 Euro belassen. Der Immobilienkonzern sei gut positioniert für weitere selektive Zukäufe, schrieb Analyst Kai Klose in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Die Profitabilität (Ebitda-Marge) dürfte 2022 moderat zulegen./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.01.2022 / 06:49 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Buy
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A. 		Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) 		Kursziel:
26,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
19,66 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
32,25%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
19,06 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
36,41%
Analyst Name::
Kai Klose 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

