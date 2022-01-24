Grand City Properties Buy
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 26 Euro belassen. Der Immobilienkonzern sei gut positioniert für weitere selektive Zukäufe, schrieb Analyst Kai Klose in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Die Profitabilität (Ebitda-Marge) dürfte 2022 moderat zulegen./edh/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.01.2022 / 06:49 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Buy
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
26,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
19,66 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
32,25%
|Rating update:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
19,06 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
36,41%
|Analyst Name::
Kai Klose
|KGV*:
-
|Grand City Properties S.A.
|19,02
|-2,41%
