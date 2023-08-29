Grand City Properties Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Grand City Properties von "Neutral" auf "Buy" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 7,50 auf 8,80 Euro angehoben. Analyst Jonathan Kownator aktualisierte in einer Studie zur europäischen Immobilienbranche seine Schätzungen nach dem ersten Halbjahr 2023. Für seine Kaufempfehlung für Grand City führte er gleich vier Gründe an: Die Angebots- und Nachfragedynamik mit einem geringen Leerstand bei Wohnimmobilien, operative Fortschritte, eine beherrschbare Verschuldung und die attraktive Bewertung der Aktie./ck/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.08.2023 / 05:00 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Grand City Properties S.A. Buy
|
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|
Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|
Kursziel:
8,80 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Buy
|
Kurs*:
8,00 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
10,00%
|
Rating update:
Neutral
|
Kurs aktuell:
7,96 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10,62%
|
Analyst Name::
Jonathan Kownator
|
KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Grand City Properties S.A.
|7,96
|5,43%
