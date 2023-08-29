NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Grand City Properties von "Neutral" auf "Buy" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 7,50 auf 8,80 Euro angehoben. Analyst Jonathan Kownator aktualisierte in einer Studie zur europäischen Immobilienbranche seine Schätzungen nach dem ersten Halbjahr 2023. Für seine Kaufempfehlung für Grand City führte er gleich vier Gründe an: Die Angebots- und Nachfragedynamik mit einem geringen Leerstand bei Wohnimmobilien, operative Fortschritte, eine beherrschbare Verschuldung und die attraktive Bewertung der Aktie./ck/tih



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.08.2023 / 05:00 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



