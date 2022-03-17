LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Jahreszahlen auf "Equal Weight" mit einem Kursziel von 21,50 Euro belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (FFO I) des Immobilienkonzerns habe seine Prognose verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Paul May in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung./edh/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.03.2022 / 07:39 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.03.2022 / 07:40 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.