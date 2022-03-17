17.03.2022 11:36:59

Grand City Properties Equal Weight

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Jahreszahlen auf "Equal Weight" mit einem Kursziel von 21,50 Euro belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (FFO I) des Immobilienkonzerns habe seine Prognose verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Paul May in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.03.2022 / 07:39 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.03.2022 / 07:40 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Equal Weight
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A. 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
21,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Equal Weight		 Kurs*:
19,29 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
11,46%
Rating update:
Equal Weight 		Kurs aktuell:
19,82 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
8,48%
Analyst Name::
Paul May 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

