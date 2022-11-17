FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 13 Euro belassen. Analyst Thomas Rothäusler sieht die immer dominierendere Rolle von Aroundtown in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie negativ für die Minderheitsaktionäre von Grand City./ag/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.11.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.11.2022 / 06:42 / CET



