17.11.2022 10:10:37
Grand City Properties Hold
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 13 Euro belassen. Analyst Thomas Rothäusler sieht die immer dominierendere Rolle von Aroundtown in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie negativ für die Minderheitsaktionäre von Grand City./ag/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.11.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.11.2022 / 06:42 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Hold
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
13,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
10,50 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
23,81%
|Rating update:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
10,51 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23,69%
|Analyst Name::
Thomas Rothäusler
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
