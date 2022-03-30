Grand City Properties Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Grand City Properties von "Overweight" auf "Neutral" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 26 auf 23 Euro gesenkt. Analyst Tim Leckie begründete sein neues Anlagevotum mit dem Hinweis, dass andere Immobilienwerte wie beispielsweise LEG größeres Aufwärtspotenzial hätten. Zudem habe er vor dem Hintergrund einer steiler werdenden Zinskurve seine Kapitalwachstumsprognosen reduziert und die Schätzung für den gewichteten durchschnittlichen Kapitalkostensatz erhöht, schrieb der Experte in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./edh/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.03.2022 / 19:44 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.03.2022 / 00:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
23,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
18,46 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
24,59%
|Rating update:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
18,30 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
25,68%
|Analyst Name::
Tim Leckie
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.mehr Nachrichten
|
07:32
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan senkt Grand City Properties auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 23 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
18.03.22
|Grand City Properties S.A. : Original-Research: Grand City Properties S.A. (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Buy (Investegate)
|
16.03.22
|GCP-Aktie im Plus: Grand City Properties steigert operatives Ergebnis leicht (dpa-AFX)
|
16.03.22
|ROUNDUP: Grand City Properties verdient etwas mehr - Aktie unter Druck (dpa-AFX)
|
16.03.22
|KORREKTUR: Grand City Properties verdient mehr - Dividende soll weiter steigen (Dow Jones)
|
16.03.22
|Grand City Properties verdient mehr - Dividende soll weiter steigen (Dow Jones)
|
16.03.22
|Grand City Properties S.A. announces FY 2021 results (EQS Group)
|
16.03.22
|DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces FY 2021 results (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.mehr Analysen
|07:10
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.03.22
|Grand City Properties Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.03.22
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.03.22
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.03.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|UBS AG
|07:10
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.03.22
|Grand City Properties Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.03.22
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.03.22
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.03.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|UBS AG
|16.03.22
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.03.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|UBS AG
|16.03.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.03.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.01.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|UBS AG
|21.09.20
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.08.20
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.04.20
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07:10
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.03.22
|Grand City Properties Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.03.22
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.02.22
|Grand City Properties Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|25.01.22
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Grand City Properties S.A.
|18,43
|0,00%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|07:35
|Compleo Charging Solutions Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07:27
|Lloyds Banking Group Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07:10
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.03.22
|Nestlé Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.03.22
|Siemens Energy Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.03.22
|ExxonMobil Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.03.22
|AUTO1 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.03.22
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.03.22
|Beiersdorf Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.03.22
|Tesla Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.03.22
|RELX Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.03.22
|Danone Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.03.22
|Sanofi Buy
|UBS AG
|29.03.22
|ABOUT YOU Buy
|UBS AG
|29.03.22
|Aroundtown Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.03.22
|Dermapharm Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.03.22
|BASF Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.03.22
|CANCOM Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.03.22
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.03.22
|WACKER CHEMIE Buy
|UBS AG
|29.03.22
|Givaudan Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.03.22
|Zur Rose Sell
|UBS AG
|29.03.22
|Danone Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.03.22
|Aroundtown Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.03.22
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.03.22
|Tesla Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.03.22
|ABOUT YOU Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.03.22
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.03.22
|Vodafone Group Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.03.22
|Sanofi Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.03.22
|Givaudan Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.03.22
|ABOUT YOU Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.03.22
|Scout24 Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.03.22
|RATIONAL Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.03.22
|Kone Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.03.22
|HUGO BOSS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.03.22
|Wacker Neuson Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.03.22
|BayWa Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|29.03.22
|Aroundtown Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.03.22
|WACKER CHEMIE Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.03.22
|CompuGroup Medical Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.03.22
|Aroundtown Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.03.22
|Aroundtown Buy
|Baader Bank
|29.03.22
|Roche Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.03.22
|Westwing Buy
|Baader Bank
|29.03.22
|JENOPTIK Add
|Baader Bank
|29.03.22
|Sanofi Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.03.22
|VINCI Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.03.22
|Fraport Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.03.22
|Novo Nordisk Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.