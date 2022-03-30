30.03.2022 07:10:59

Grand City Properties Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Grand City Properties von "Overweight" auf "Neutral" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 26 auf 23 Euro gesenkt. Analyst Tim Leckie begründete sein neues Anlagevotum mit dem Hinweis, dass andere Immobilienwerte wie beispielsweise LEG größeres Aufwärtspotenzial hätten. Zudem habe er vor dem Hintergrund einer steiler werdenden Zinskurve seine Kapitalwachstumsprognosen reduziert und die Schätzung für den gewichteten durchschnittlichen Kapitalkostensatz erhöht, schrieb der Experte in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./edh/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.03.2022 / 19:44 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.03.2022 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Neutral
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A. 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
23,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
18,46 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
24,59%
Rating update:
Overweight 		Kurs aktuell:
18,30 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
25,68%
Analyst Name::
Tim Leckie 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

