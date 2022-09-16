Grand City Properties Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 23 auf 14 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Neil Green nahm in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie angesichts des sich eintrübenden Umfelds eine Neubewertung des europäischen Immobiliensektors vor. Mit Blick auf die kommenden Jahre legte er den Fokus auf eine gute Bilanz, Preissetzungsmacht und Aufwärtspotenzial für die Schätzungen. Grundsätzlich leide die Branche unter einer konjunkturellen Abschwächung, fallenden Immobilienwerten und gleichzeitig steigenden Kreditkosten./bek/tav
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.09.2022 / 00:49 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.09.2022 / 00:49 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
14,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
10,60 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
32,08%
|Rating update:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
10,56 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
32,58%
|Analyst Name::
Neil Green
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Grand City Properties S.A.
|10,59
|0,19%
