16.09.2022 10:22:08

Grand City Properties Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 23 auf 14 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Neil Green nahm in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie angesichts des sich eintrübenden Umfelds eine Neubewertung des europäischen Immobiliensektors vor. Mit Blick auf die kommenden Jahre legte er den Fokus auf eine gute Bilanz, Preissetzungsmacht und Aufwärtspotenzial für die Schätzungen. Grundsätzlich leide die Branche unter einer konjunkturellen Abschwächung, fallenden Immobilienwerten und gleichzeitig steigenden Kreditkosten./bek/tav

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.09.2022 / 00:49 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.09.2022 / 00:49 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Neutral
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A. 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
14,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
10,60 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
32,08%
Rating update:
Neutral 		Kurs aktuell:
10,56 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
32,58%
Analyst Name::
Neil Green 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.mehr Analysen

10:22 Grand City Properties Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:12 Grand City Properties Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
22.08.22 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
19.08.22 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.08.22 Grand City Properties Kaufen DZ BANK

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Grand City Properties S.A. 10,59 0,19% Grand City Properties S.A.

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

11:02 OMV kaufen Erste Group Bank
11:01 Vodafone Group Buy UBS AG
11:00 Shell Buy UBS AG
10:59 KRONES Buy UBS AG
10:31 Semperit buy Erste Group Bank
10:22 LEG Immobilien Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:22 Grand City Properties Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:21 Vonovia Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:16 RELX Overweight Barclays Capital
10:15 JCDecaux Equal Weight Barclays Capital
10:14 Ströer Equal Weight Barclays Capital
10:13 RTL Equal Weight Barclays Capital
10:11 ProSiebenSat.1 Media Equal Weight Barclays Capital
10:02 FUCHS PETROLUB Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10:02 Infineon Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
09:03 KION GROUP Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:48 1&1 Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:46 Vantage Towers Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:45 Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:44 Pernod Ricard Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:44 Hennes & Mauritz AB Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:43 FedEx Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:42 Deutsche Telekom Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:41 JCDecaux Hold Deutsche Bank AG
08:40 Ströer Hold Deutsche Bank AG
08:40 Hapag-Lloyd Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:38 Deutsche Post Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:25 FedEx Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:22 Vonovia Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:21 LEG Immobilien Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:12 Grand City Properties Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:01 Aroundtown Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07:00 Aroundtown Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.09.22 Boeing Outperform RBC Capital Markets
15.09.22 ABOUT YOU Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
15.09.22 Evonik Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.09.22 Shell Outperform RBC Capital Markets
15.09.22 Hennes & Mauritz AB Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.09.22 Vantage Towers Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.09.22 Hennes & Mauritz AB Outperform RBC Capital Markets
15.09.22 Microsoft Buy UBS AG
15.09.22 Orsted Outperform Bernstein Research
15.09.22 E.ON Outperform Bernstein Research
15.09.22 RWE Outperform Bernstein Research
15.09.22 EssilorLuxottica Outperform Bernstein Research
15.09.22 QIAGEN Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
15.09.22 Hennes & Mauritz AB Neutral UBS AG
15.09.22 Shell Buy UBS AG
15.09.22 Hennes & Mauritz AB Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.09.22 Deutsche Telekom Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen