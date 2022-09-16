NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 23 auf 14 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Neil Green nahm in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie angesichts des sich eintrübenden Umfelds eine Neubewertung des europäischen Immobiliensektors vor. Mit Blick auf die kommenden Jahre legte er den Fokus auf eine gute Bilanz, Preissetzungsmacht und Aufwärtspotenzial für die Schätzungen. Grundsätzlich leide die Branche unter einer konjunkturellen Abschwächung, fallenden Immobilienwerten und gleichzeitig steigenden Kreditkosten./bek/tav



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.09.2022 / 00:49 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.09.2022 / 00:49 / BST



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.