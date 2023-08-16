16.08.2023 13:50:50

Grand City Properties Underweight

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Halbjahreszahlen auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 7 Euro belassen. Die operativen Kennziffern seien derweil besser als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Paul May in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden ersten Reaktion. Zudem habe der Immobilienkonzern den Jahresausblick erhöht./edh/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.08.2023 / 06:35 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.08.2023 / 06:36 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Underweight
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A. 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
7,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Underweight 		Kurs*:
7,34 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-4,57%
Rating update:
Underweight 		Kurs aktuell:
7,34 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-4,63%
Analyst Name::
Paul May 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.mehr Analysen

13:50 Grand City Properties Underweight Barclays Capital
10:47 Grand City Properties Neutral UBS AG
10:11 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
18.07.23 Grand City Properties Hold Deutsche Bank AG
07.07.23 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Grand City Properties S.A. 7,34 1,80% Grand City Properties S.A.

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

13:50 Grand City Properties Underweight Barclays Capital
12:00 ENCAVIS Kaufen DZ BANK
11:32 GEA Equal-weight Morgan Stanley
11:31 KION GROUP Equal-weight Morgan Stanley
11:30 Knorr-Bremse Equal-weight Morgan Stanley
11:28 Siemens Energy Overweight Morgan Stanley
11:27 Siemens Overweight Morgan Stanley
11:18 DEUTZ Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
11:18 Wacker Neuson Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
11:05 CTS Eventim Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
11:04 Intel Market-Perform Bernstein Research
11:03 Covestro Overweight Barclays Capital
11:00 Airbus Sell UBS AG
10:57 TRATON Buy UBS AG
10:56 Deutsche Telekom Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10:54 Aroundtown Underweight Barclays Capital
10:47 Grand City Properties Neutral UBS AG
10:17 AB InBev Buy Deutsche Bank AG
10:16 ENCAVIS Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
10:11 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10:05 Siemens Healthineers Buy Deutsche Bank AG
09:19 ZEAL Network Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
09:17 Hypoport Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
09:15 NORMA Group Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
09:15 Palfinger buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
09:12 ENCAVIS Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
09:11 Intesa Sanpaolo Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
08:24 Dermapharm Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
08:04 Vodafone Group Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:49 Deutsche Telekom Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:47 Telefonica Deutschland Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:30 Bayer Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
15.08.23 SMA Solar Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
15.08.23 Covestro Halten DZ BANK
15.08.23 ENCAVIS Underweight Barclays Capital
15.08.23 Wienerberger buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
15.08.23 Philips Overweight Barclays Capital
15.08.23 Danone Overweight Barclays Capital
15.08.23 New Work Hold Warburg Research
15.08.23 Nagarro Buy Warburg Research
15.08.23 JOST Werke Buy Warburg Research
15.08.23 NVIDIA Buy UBS AG
15.08.23 TAG Immobilien Hold Deutsche Bank AG
15.08.23 AstraZeneca Hold Deutsche Bank AG
15.08.23 Sanofi Sell Deutsche Bank AG
15.08.23 UBS Buy Deutsche Bank AG
15.08.23 Novo Nordisk Buy Deutsche Bank AG
15.08.23 Novartis Buy Deutsche Bank AG
15.08.23 JOST Werke Buy Deutsche Bank AG
15.08.23 HelloFresh Buy Deutsche Bank AG
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen