Grand City Properties Underweight
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Halbjahreszahlen auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 7 Euro belassen. Die operativen Kennziffern seien derweil besser als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Paul May in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden ersten Reaktion. Zudem habe der Immobilienkonzern den Jahresausblick erhöht./edh/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.08.2023 / 06:35 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.08.2023 / 06:36 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Underweight
|
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|
Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|
Kursziel:
7,00 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Underweight
|
Kurs*:
7,34 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
-4,57%
|
Rating update:
Underweight
|
Kurs aktuell:
7,34 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-4,63%
|
Analyst Name::
Paul May
|
KGV*:
-
