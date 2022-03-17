NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Inditex nach Zahlen des Textilkonzerns für das abgelaufene Geschäftsjahr auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 29 Euro belassen. Die enttäuschende Ergebnisentwicklung aufgrund des von Omikron geprägten Schlussquartals werde durch den starken Start ins neue Geschäftsjahr großteils kompensiert, schrieb Analyst Richard Edwards in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./gl/tih



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.03.2022 / 19:52 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben





