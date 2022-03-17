Inditex Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Inditex nach Zahlen des Textilkonzerns für das abgelaufene Geschäftsjahr auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 29 Euro belassen. Die enttäuschende Ergebnisentwicklung aufgrund des von Omikron geprägten Schlussquartals werde durch den starken Start ins neue Geschäftsjahr großteils kompensiert, schrieb Analyst Richard Edwards in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./gl/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.03.2022 / 19:52 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) Buy
|Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
29,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
20,91 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
38,72%
|Rating update:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
20,92 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
38,62%
|Analyst Name::
Richard Edwards
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)mehr Analysen
|16:28
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16:11
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11:36
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|11:29
|Inditex Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09:31
|Inditex Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16:28
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16:11
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11:36
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|11:29
|Inditex Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09:31
|Inditex Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16:28
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:31
|Inditex Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.03.22
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.03.22
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.03.22
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16:11
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11:29
|Inditex Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.03.22
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.12.21
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.12.21
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11:36
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|16.03.22
|Inditex Neutral
|UBS AG
|01.02.22
|Inditex Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.12.21
|Inditex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.12.21
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|20,92
|-3,73%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|18:28
|CompuGroup Medical Buy
|Baader Bank
|17:03
|Volkswagen Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|16:44
|1&1 Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|16:28
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16:12
|CRH Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|16:11
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|15:51
|thyssenkrupp Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|15:49
|United Internet Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15:48
|1&1 Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15:44
|Under Armour Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15:17
|SUSE Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15:14
|Walmart Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15:13
|Flutter Entertainment Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15:03
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15:00
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15:00
|Nike Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14:58
|STMicroelectronics Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14:47
|Sanofi Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14:45
|Prosus Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14:39
|ASML NV Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14:38
|Infineon Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14:36
|E.ON Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:36
|RTL Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:24
|Siltronic Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14:22
|Mercedes-Benz Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14:17
|AIXTRON Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14:17
|PVA TePla Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14:12
|WACKER CHEMIE Buy
|Baader Bank
|14:12
|Vitesco Technologies Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:11
|Valeo Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:11
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:05
|Porsche Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:05
|Volkswagen Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:05
|Stellantis Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:04
|Renault Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:04
|Mercedes-Benz Group Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:03
|BMW Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:58
|Valeo Buy
|UBS AG
|13:57
|Continental Buy
|UBS AG
|13:55
|VINCI Buy
|UBS AG
|13:55
|Bayer Buy
|UBS AG
|13:54
|E.ON Neutral
|UBS AG
|13:53
|RTL Neutral
|UBS AG
|13:53
|RTL Buy
|UBS AG
|13:38
|Fresenius Medical Care Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13:27
|Fraport Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13:26
|Covestro Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13:22
|AUTO1 Buy
|UBS AG
|13:21
|K+S Neutral
|UBS AG
|12:56
|Pernod Ricard Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets