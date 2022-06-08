Inditex Outperform
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für Inditex nach Quartalszahlen von 27 auf 29 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. In Reaktion auf das starke Umsatzwachstum des Modekonzerns in einem schwierigen Marktumfeld habe er seine Gewinnprognosen (EPS) für die Jahre 2023 und 2024 um bis zu acht Prozent erhöht, schrieb Analyst Richard Chamberlain in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./edh/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.06.2022 / 08:23 / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.06.2022 / 08:23 / EDT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) Outperform
|Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
29,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
23,34 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
24,22%
|Rating update:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
23,31 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
24,41%
|Analyst Name::
Richard Chamberlain
|KGV*:
-
|14:35
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12:32
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|11:18
|Inditex Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:17
|Inditex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:12
|Inditex Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:35
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12:32
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|11:18
|Inditex Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:17
|Inditex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:12
|Inditex Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:35
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11:17
|Inditex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:12
|Inditex Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:11
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:29
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.05.22
|Inditex Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.03.22
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|17.03.22
|Inditex Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.03.22
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.12.21
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|12:32
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|11:18
|Inditex Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.05.22
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|21.03.22
|Inditex Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.03.22
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
