NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für Inditex nach Quartalszahlen von 27 auf 29 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. In Reaktion auf das starke Umsatzwachstum des Modekonzerns in einem schwierigen Marktumfeld habe er seine Gewinnprognosen (EPS) für die Jahre 2023 und 2024 um bis zu acht Prozent erhöht, schrieb Analyst Richard Chamberlain in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./edh/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.06.2022 / 08:23 / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.06.2022 / 08:23 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) Outperform
Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) 		Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets 		Kursziel:
29,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
23,34 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
24,22%
Rating update:
Outperform 		Kurs aktuell:
23,31 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
24,41%
Analyst Name::
Richard Chamberlain 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

14:35 Inditex Outperform RBC Capital Markets
12:32 Inditex Equal Weight Barclays Capital
11:18 Inditex Neutral UBS AG
11:17 Inditex Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
11:12 Inditex Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) 23,24 4,64% Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)

