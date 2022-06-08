NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für Inditex nach Quartalszahlen von 27 auf 29 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. In Reaktion auf das starke Umsatzwachstum des Modekonzerns in einem schwierigen Marktumfeld habe er seine Gewinnprognosen (EPS) für die Jahre 2023 und 2024 um bis zu acht Prozent erhöht, schrieb Analyst Richard Chamberlain in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./edh/ajx



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.06.2022 / 08:23 / EDT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.06.2022 / 08:23 / EDT



