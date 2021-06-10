10.06.2021 10:30:10

Inditex overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Inditex nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal von 30 auf 32 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Der Textilhändler habe die Stärke seines Geschäftsmodells untermauert, schrieb Analystin Georgina Johanan in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die aktuelle Entwicklung spreche für eine starke Perspektive am Bekleidungsmarkt./tih/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.06.2021 / 21:03 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.06.2021 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) overweight
Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
32,00 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
30,98 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
3,29%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
31,47 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
1,68%
Analyst Name::
Georgina Johanan 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

10:30 Inditex overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.06.21 Inditex Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.06.21 Inditex Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
09.06.21 Inditex Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
09.06.21 Inditex Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) 31,47 -0,57% Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)

