17.03.2022 16:11:38

Inditex Underperform

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel für Inditex von 21 auf 22 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Underperform" belassen. Bei dem Modehändler werde der Margendruck derzeit rasant größer, schrieb Analyst Simon Irwin in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Im ersten Quartal laufe es rein geschäftlich aber offenbar gut. Für das neue Geschäftsjahr erhöhte er daraufhin seine Schätzungen./tih/ngu

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.03.2022 / 07:27 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.03.2022 / 07:28 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) Underperform
Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) 		Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group 		Kursziel:
22,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Underperform		 Kurs*:
20,89 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
5,30%
Rating update:
Underperform 		Kurs aktuell:
20,92 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5,16%
Analyst Name::
Simon Irwin 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)mehr Analysen

16:28 Inditex Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16:11 Inditex Underperform Credit Suisse Group
11:36 Inditex Equal Weight Barclays Capital
11:29 Inditex Sell Deutsche Bank AG
09:31 Inditex Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) 20,92 -3,73% Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

18:28 CompuGroup Medical Buy Baader Bank
17:03 Volkswagen Outperform Credit Suisse Group
16:44 1&1 Kaufen DZ BANK
16:28 Inditex Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16:12 CRH Outperform Credit Suisse Group
16:11 Inditex Underperform Credit Suisse Group
15:51 thyssenkrupp Kaufen DZ BANK
15:49 United Internet Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15:48 1&1 Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15:44 Under Armour Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
15:17 SUSE Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15:14 Walmart Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
15:13 Flutter Entertainment Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
15:03 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15:00 Philips Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15:00 Nike Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
14:58 STMicroelectronics Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
14:47 Sanofi Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
14:45 Prosus Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
14:39 ASML NV Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
14:38 Infineon Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
14:36 E.ON Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
14:36 RTL Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
14:24 Siltronic Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
14:22 Mercedes-Benz Group Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
14:17 AIXTRON Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
14:17 PVA TePla Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
14:12 WACKER CHEMIE Buy Baader Bank
14:12 Vitesco Technologies Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
14:11 Valeo Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
14:11 Continental Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
14:05 Porsche Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
14:05 Volkswagen Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
14:05 Stellantis Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
14:04 Renault Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
14:04 Mercedes-Benz Group Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
14:03 BMW Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13:58 Valeo Buy UBS AG
13:57 Continental Buy UBS AG
13:55 VINCI Buy UBS AG
13:55 Bayer Buy UBS AG
13:54 E.ON Neutral UBS AG
13:53 RTL Neutral UBS AG
13:53 RTL Buy UBS AG
13:38 Fresenius Medical Care Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13:27 Fraport Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13:26 Covestro Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13:22 AUTO1 Buy UBS AG
13:21 K+S Neutral UBS AG
12:56 Pernod Ricard Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen