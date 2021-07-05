05.07.2021 11:13:02

International Consolidated Airlines Buy

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 280 Pence belassen. Der weltweite Luftverkehr habe im ersten Halbjahr deutlich unter dem Vorjahreszeitraum gelegen, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Kosten im Zusammenhang mit gesundheitlichen Maßnahmen und ein hoher Grad von Einschränkungen beim Reisen hielten die Verbraucher ab. Auf einer Qualitätsrangliste der UBS von 19 europäischen Fluggesellschaften rangieren British Airways auf dem ersten Platz und die spanische Iberia auf dem letzten Platz./bek/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.07.2021 / 01:24 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.07.2021 / 01:24 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Buy
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
2,80 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
1,87 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
50,12%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name::
Jarrod Castle 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

