ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für die Aktie der International Airlines Group von 255 auf 245 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Jarrod Castle passte seine Prognosen für die Airline-Holding an die jüngsten Treibstoff-Preissteigerungen an. Der Nettoeffekt daraus sei eine Reduzierung seiner Gewinnprognosen (EPS) für 2021 und 2022 um 19 beziehungsweise 36 Prozent, schrieb er in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./edh/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.10.2021 / 23:32 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.10.2021 / / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
2,45 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
1,83 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
33,89%
|Rating update:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
1,81 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
35,19%
|Analyst Name::
Jarrod Castle
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|2,15
|2,57%
