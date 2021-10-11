> > > >
11.10.2021 12:59:42

International Consolidated Airlines Buy

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für die Aktie der International Airlines Group von 255 auf 245 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Jarrod Castle passte seine Prognosen für die Airline-Holding an die jüngsten Treibstoff-Preissteigerungen an. Der Nettoeffekt daraus sei eine Reduzierung seiner Gewinnprognosen (EPS) für 2021 und 2022 um 19 beziehungsweise 36 Prozent, schrieb er in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./edh/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.10.2021 / 23:32 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.10.2021 / / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Buy
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
2,45 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
1,83 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
33,89%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
1,81 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
35,19%
Analyst Name::
Jarrod Castle 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Analysen

12:59 International Consolidated Airlines Buy UBS AG
05.10.21 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
29.09.21 International Consolidated Airlines Buy Deutsche Bank AG
20.09.21 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Credit Suisse Group
09.09.21 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Credit Suisse Group

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 2,15 2,57% International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

13:20 SAFRAN Buy Kepler Cheuvreux
13:10 Roche Buy Deutsche Bank AG
13:07 FUCHS PETROLUB Hold Deutsche Bank AG
13:07 PUMA Buy Deutsche Bank AG
13:06 Dr. Hönle Buy Warburg Research
13:06 AstraZeneca Buy Deutsche Bank AG
13:05 FUCHS PETROLUB Buy Warburg Research
13:04 Ströer Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
13:02 Daimler Buy Deutsche Bank AG
13:01 Deutsche Post Buy UBS AG
12:59 International Consolidated Airlines Buy UBS AG
12:52 Diageo Overweight Barclays Capital
12:46 Knorr-Bremse Buy Warburg Research
12:45 SAFRAN Buy UBS AG
12:44 PUMA Buy UBS AG
11:27 BVB Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
11:26 Vonovia Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
11:25 LEG Immobilien Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
11:22 ASOS Neutral UBS AG
11:13 Yara International ASA Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11:13 ASOS Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:44 LEG Immobilien Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10:43 Roche Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10:38 Ericsson Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09:35 Engie Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09:21 AstraZeneca Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
09:20 PUMA Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09:03 PUMA Halten DZ BANK
08:37 Eni Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:37 BP Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:36 TotalEnergies Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:36 Shel b Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:35 Shell Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:29 DWS Group Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:27 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:26 Signify Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:26 Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:26 Siemens Energy Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:26 Siemens Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:25 Schneider Electric Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:25 Knorr-Bremse Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:25 KION GROUP Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:25 GEA Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:24 Alstom Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:23 Zalando Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:23 Holcim Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:47 ING Group Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:30 Philips Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07:30 Orange Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
07:26 Novartis Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen