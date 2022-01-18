18.01.2022 12:08:54

International Consolidated Airlines Buy

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) von 230 auf 220 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Andy Chu in einem am Dienstag vorliegenden Ausblick auf die Berichtssaison der Transportbranche./ag/nas

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.01.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.01.2022 / 07:52 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Buy
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG 		Kursziel:
2,20 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
1,95 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
12,82%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name::
Andy Chu 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Analysen

12:29 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight Barclays Capital
12:08 International Consolidated Airlines Buy Deutsche Bank AG
13.01.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
10.01.22 International Consolidated Airlines Market-Perform Bernstein Research
05.01.22 International Consolidated Airlines Buy UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 1,96 0,67% International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

15:34 Givaudan Neutral UBS AG
15:34 FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral UBS AG
15:33 Evonik Buy UBS AG
15:33 Covestro Neutral UBS AG
15:33 Rio Tinto Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15:32 WACKER CHEMIE Buy UBS AG
15:32 Symrise Buy UBS AG
15:32 LANXESS Buy UBS AG
14:58 K+S Neutral UBS AG
14:57 Yara International ASA Neutral UBS AG
14:57 Clariant Neutral UBS AG
14:56 Michelin Buy UBS AG
14:56 Renault Buy UBS AG
14:56 Tesla Neutral UBS AG
14:55 Nokia Buy UBS AG
14:54 BASF Neutral UBS AG
14:54 Rio Tinto Sell UBS AG
14:53 Akzo Nobel Neutral UBS AG
14:53 Air Liquide Buy UBS AG
14:52 AUTO1 Buy UBS AG
14:51 JPMorgan Chase Buy UBS AG
14:50 Goldman Sachs Neutral UBS AG
14:43 Rio Tinto Equal Weight Barclays Capital
14:42 CompuGroup Medical Add Baader Bank
14:41 HUGO BOSS Halten DZ BANK
14:41 Volvo AB Buy Kepler Cheuvreux
14:24 Holcim Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
14:04 S&T Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
13:41 HSBC Holdings Neutral Credit Suisse Group
13:34 Schaeffler Neutral UBS AG
13:32 Aareal Bank Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
13:30 BMW Neutral UBS AG
13:29 Meta Platforms Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13:27 Daimler Buy UBS AG
13:27 Volkswagen Buy UBS AG
13:26 Continental Buy UBS AG
13:24 Enel Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
13:22 Air Liquide Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
13:18 Nordex Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
13:16 HUGO BOSS Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
13:09 BAT Outperform RBC Capital Markets
13:06 Flutter Entertainment Outperform RBC Capital Markets
13:04 S&T Buy Warburg Research
13:00 Infineon Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12:58 Unilever Sell UBS AG
12:57 Danone Sell UBS AG
12:56 Henkel vz. Neutral UBS AG
12:55 KION GROUP Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
12:41 Nokia Equal Weight Barclays Capital
12:41 Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Buy Warburg Research
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen