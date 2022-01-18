FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) von 230 auf 220 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Andy Chu in einem am Dienstag vorliegenden Ausblick auf die Berichtssaison der Transportbranche./ag/nas



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.01.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.01.2022 / 07:52 / GMT



