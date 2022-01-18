18.01.2022 12:08:54
International Consolidated Airlines Buy
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) von 230 auf 220 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Andy Chu in einem am Dienstag vorliegenden Ausblick auf die Berichtssaison der Transportbranche./ag/nas
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.01.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.01.2022 / 07:52 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Buy
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
2,20 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
1,95 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
12,82%
|Rating update:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|Analyst Name::
Andy Chu
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
